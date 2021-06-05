editor's pick top story Scenes from McDowell High's 2021 graduation Jun 5, 2021 Jun 5, 2021 Updated Jun 5, 2021 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 9 Molly Green and Julie Dickinson Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Ethan Hamm Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} McDowell High Principal Ed Spivey, Superintendent Mark Garrett and MTCC President Brian Merritt at the ceremony. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} A relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions guaranteed a big crowd for Friday night’s event. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} A solemn moment during Friday night’s ceremony. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} The event was captured from many angles. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Avery Jordan at Friday night’s McDowell High graduation. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Graduates received a handshake, a diploma and words of encouragement at Friday night’s event for a job well done. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Tevor Kettles encounters the paparazzi before the event. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Photographer Josh Davis captured these images from Friday night’s ceremony. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Photos Little League action Updated Jun 1, 2021 Josh Davis captured these photos of a battle between the Iron Pigs and Grasshoppers at Big League Camp.