Off on the right foot: Titans open season with road win over Red Tornadoes Photos by Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Mar 1, 2021 Mar 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 6 McDowell quarterback Gabe Marsh makes a move to evade a Hickory tackler during the Titans' 21-7 win in the season opener last Saturday. McDowell hosts St. Stephens this Friday (7 p.m.). Titans running back Helon Alvarado looks for running room in the win over Hickory. Titans defensive back Bryson Effler, 6, takes down a Hickory runner during Saturday's win. McDowell's Roby Greer, 84, makes a tackle. McDowell's Seth Baird scores one of his two rushing touchdowns in Saturday's win over Hickory. Titans head coach Darrell Brewer shakes hands with senior Jacob Pearson. Photos by Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Scenes from the McDowell Titans' season-opening victory over Hickory on the road last Saturday. McDowell hosts St. Stephens this Friday in the home opener (7 p.m. kickoff).