McDowell jayvee squads split at North Buncombe. Boys suffer first loss of the season

After a lengthy holiday break, both of McDowell High School’s junior varsity basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday at North Buncombe.

In the first game of the afternoon, the McDowell Lady Titans survived a late rally from the Lady Blackhawks with a 32-31 win.

For the first 10 minutes or so of game time, it appeared that McDowell would run away with an easy victory as they were up by a 19-3 margin in the second quarter. But into the second half, North Buncombe slowly worked on the deficit and got it down to the final margin of one point with possession of the ball in the final eight seconds of regulation.

Fortunately, the Lady Titans defensively made a stop as the Lady Blackhawks never got a shot attempt at the end.

Maggie McKinney and Natalia Shaffner finished with 11 points each. Jaycee Rector chipped in with four points and Maddie Kelly had three points.

North Buncombe 48, McDowell 35 (Jayvee Boys)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday by a 48-35 margin to the North Buncombe Blackhawks.

Isaac Gilliland had a team high 10 points for the Titans. Presley Forney and Derrick Forney added six points each. Drake Cash netted four points.

TJ Miller scored three points, Mason Brewer and Jay Radford had two points each and Danny Brown along with Tryp Young scored one point each.

Both McDowell junior varsity teams will be on the road Friday at Enka.