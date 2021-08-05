 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local kids Punt, Pass and Kick
0 comments

Local kids Punt, Pass and Kick

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell Parks and Recreation Department and the McDowell Titans football program hosted the youth Punt, Pass and Kick competition at Titan Stadium last weekend, and Josh Davis was there to photograph the youngsters.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fairways and greens
Photos

Fairways and greens

  • Updated

Josh Davis captured some images of golfers enjoying a day on the links at Marion Lake Club last week. The course will play host to the county’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics