Little League action Photos by Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Jun 1, 2021 The Iron Pigs' Tristen Hensley grimaces as he makes contact with this pitch during a game against the Grasshoppers in McDowell Little League action at Big League Camp. The Grasshoppers' Hunter Buchanan digs for home. Bo Duckworth leaps to make a catch while Jaxson Coates steps on third base. Evan Cook delivers a pitch. Jayden Bell delivers. Chase Cockrell slides into second while Greyson Davis applies the tag. Cole Morgan takes a throw at first. Jackson Robbins throws a pitch. Carter Boykin makes contact. Lucas Faw throws to first. Josh Davis captured these photos of a battle between the Iron Pigs and Grasshoppers at Big League Camp.