Lady Titans start 2023 with a win. McDowell girls travel to North Buncombe to notch a victory.

You could not have asked for a better start to 2023 for the McDowell Lady Titans as they went on the road and secured a 62-48 win at North Buncombe on Tuesday night.

The victory served a couple purposes. First, McDowell (10-3, 1-1 The Mountain 4A/3A) showed no lingering effect of the heartbreaking loss last week at the McDowell Christmas Invitational to East Burke. And even more importantly, the Lady Titans notched their first conference win of the season, a goal the team had to wait on for a while. Back when league play started on Dec. 13, McDowell suffered a 57-42 loss to TC Roberson.

The first quarter did not feature a lot of offense as the Lady Titans held a slim 8-7 advantage over the Lady Blackhawks, but in the second quarter McDowell’s half-court trap began to pay dividends as a 24-13 quarter allowed the Lady Titans to slowly grow its lead into double figures.

The lead got as high as 14 points for McDowell early in the second half. North Buncombe fought back, getting as close as eight points mid-way through the fourth quarter and nine points on multiple other occasions. In the end, the Lady Titans had an answer for North Buncombe.

Peyton McPeters scored a season high 12 points on Tuesday and was very efficient from the foul line making eight of nine attempts from the stripe. The team as a whole displayed its best foul shooting of the season, finishing 20-24 for the game.

Brooklyn Thompson came off the bench and added 10 points in the paint. Thompson had six of those points in the fourth quarter. At least one of the baskets made by Thompson along with a free throw answered a North Buncombe rally.

Sophomores Kensly Stewart and Sage Young added nine points each, Young made a trio of long-range shots in the contest. Faith Laws and Emma Washburn finished with seven points each.

Clara McCartha netted five first quarter points, Abby McMahan chipped in two points and Kimora Stewart finished with one point.

Eden Barnwell tallied 14 points for North Buncombe before fouling out of the game in the fourth quarter. Post player Brittany Parnell added 13 points.

With the victory on Tuesday night, McDowell has won its first road conference game since rejoining the Mountain 3A/4A Conference last season. The team had just one league win overall last season.

McDowell will be on the road Friday facing the Enka Sugar Jets. Enka (0-14, 0-3) suffered a 62-32 loss to TC Roberson on Tuesday.