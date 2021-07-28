 Skip to main content
Gridiron week: Youth camp wraps up; combine, Punt Pass and Kick on deck
The McDowell Parks and Recreation Department and the McDowell Titan football program are hosting Gridiron Week at MHS this week. These photos are from the three-day youth football camp, which wraps up tonight (Thursday). The Titans will host a pro-style showcase combine Friday night for McDowell players from 6 to 9 p.m. in Titan Stadium. Cost is $5 for spectators. The week wraps up Saturday with the Punt, Pass and Kick competition from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That event is free to participants and no sign-up is required. Cost is $3 for spectators. The Titans begin official practice for the 2021 fall season Monday.

