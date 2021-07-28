The McDowell Parks and Recreation Department and the McDowell Titan football program are hosting Gridiron Week at MHS this week. These photos are from the three-day youth football camp, which wraps up tonight (Thursday). The Titans will host a pro-style showcase combine Friday night for McDowell players from 6 to 9 p.m. in Titan Stadium. Cost is $5 for spectators. The week wraps up Saturday with the Punt, Pass and Kick competition from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That event is free to participants and no sign-up is required. Cost is $3 for spectators. The Titans begin official practice for the 2021 fall season Monday.
Gridiron week: Youth camp wraps up; combine, Punt Pass and Kick on deck
- Josh Davis PHOTOS, blueridgesportsphotography.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The McDowell Mariners youth swim team hit the water against Black Mountain last week at the Marion Recreation Pool, and Josh Davis captured th…
- Updated
The McDowell Titans hosted a 7-on-7 last week at Titan Stadium in preparation for the 2021 fall season, which is set to begin Friday, Aug. 20,…
- Updated
Josh Davis captured these photos of McDowell's Little League All-Star team in action at Big League Camp in a win over Rutherfordton recently. …