The McDowell Titans went down swinging last Friday before falling to the two-time defending Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Watauga Pioneers 26-12. McDowell was within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer as the Pioneers won their 20th consecutive league game. McDowell closes out the season Friday, April 9, on the road at Freedom.
Friday night fight: Titans give unbeaten defending NWC champions a tough battle
- Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
McDowell High celebrated homecoming last Friday in the home opener against St. Stephens. The Titans also recognized their senior players prior…
- Updated
McDowell County Little League held its annual draft day at Big League Camp on Saturday. Turnout was good for the league, which opens the seaso…