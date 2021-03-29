 Skip to main content
Friday night fight: Titans give unbeaten defending NWC champions a tough battle
Friday night fight: Titans give unbeaten defending NWC champions a tough battle

The McDowell Titans went down swinging last Friday before falling to the two-time defending Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Watauga Pioneers 26-12. McDowell was within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer as the Pioneers won their 20th consecutive league game. McDowell closes out the season Friday, April 9, on the road at Freedom.

