 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fairways and greens
0 comments

Fairways and greens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Josh Davis captured some images of golfers enjoying a day on the links at Marion Lake Club last week. The course will play host to the county’s biggest tournament, the 42nd Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open next weekend.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics