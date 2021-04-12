 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DISCovering a new sport: North Cove hosts College Disc Golf Championship
0 comments
DISCovering a new sport

DISCovering a new sport: North Cove hosts College Disc Golf Championship

North Cove hosts College Disc Golf Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Cove Disc Golf and Social Club (formerly Linville Falls Golf Club) hosted the College Disc Golf National Championship last weekend, with schools from all over the U.S. competing. The University of Georgia team of Davis York and David Gunn won the championship.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics