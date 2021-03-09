Big night at Titan Stadium

McDowell players, led by linebacker Grayson Blackwelder, 3, rush onto the field prior to last Friday's 21-18 win over St. Stephens at Titan Stadium. McDowell celebrated homecoming and senior night at the game since the COVID-19 pandemic could theoretically halt the season before the team gets another home game. McDowell is on the road at South Caldwell this Friday (7 p.m. kick).
Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com
Preston Dennison makes a tackle.
MHS Athletic Trainer Maeve Healy helps Quantavian Moore get ready to go back on the field.
McDowell's Riley Moore, 1, signals a turnover while teammates recover the football.
Titans defensive back Ethan Hensley leaps to try and tackle a St. Stephens player.
Fans watch the McDowell Titans' 21-18 homecoming win over St. Stephens Friday. New state mandates allowed the Titans to sell 2,250 tickets for the game.
The NJROTC color guard presents the flag at midfield prior to the game.
McDowell's Quantavian Moore breaks off an 86-yard touchdown on a kickoff return while teammate Jaret Maynor, 74, runs to make a block.
Quarterback Gabe Marsh rolls out during Friday's win.
Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com
McDowell High celebrated homecoming last Friday in the home opener against St. Stephens. The Titans also recognized their senior players prior to the game, and then went out and beat St. Stephens 21-18 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
