 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big night at Titan Stadium
0 comments

Big night at Titan Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0

McDowell High celebrated homecoming last Friday in the home opener against St. Stephens. The Titans also recognized their senior players prior to the game, and then went out and beat St. Stephens 21-18 to improve to 2-0 on the season. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics