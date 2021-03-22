 Skip to main content
At long last, spring: McDowell Little League holds annual draft day
At long last, spring: McDowell Little League holds annual draft day

  • Updated
McDowell County Little League held its annual draft day at Big League Camp last Saturday. Turnout was good for the league, which opens the season Apr. 17, with all games taking place at Big League Camp.

