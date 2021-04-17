 Skip to main content
A fine finale: Scenes from the Titans' win over Freedom in the final game of the season
  • Updated
The McDowell Titans closed out the 2021 spring football season last week with a 30-6 victory over Freedom. McDowell finished the season 3-3. Here are some images from the game.

