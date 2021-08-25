Freedom Life talks about ruling

At Freedom Life, we believe in a God of second chances. (As of Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, anyone who is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction is now eligible to register and vote. This includes people on probation, parole, or post-release supervision). When people have paid their debt to society, restoring their rights and values as functioning members of our community is important to their continuation of self-value, growth and well-being. The right to vote is a person's primary right of citizenship. Our goal, our vision, our hope here at Freedom Life is to see men and women that have faced incarceration overcome the failures and struggles of their past and become fully functioning and valued members within the community. We are committed to helping them in their journey in every way God makes possible. Treating individuals who are trying to walk in new life capacity and recovery as second-class citizens can make it very difficult for them to believe in and embrace the great potential Christ has made possible for us all. Thank God that He gives second chances to all who will receive.