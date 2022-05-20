Fred found himself within the shelter with his sister 'Kisses' after his family of 11 years could no longer find... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In the primary election, McDowell Republicans chose incumbents David Walker and Tony Brown and former Commissioner Lynn Greene as their top th…
Mark Garrett will succeed Dr. John Bryant as Henderson County Public Schools’ seventh superintendent, effective July 1, the Henderson County B…
Even before it opened, folks in McDowell County went gaga over Gogo’s Cinnamon Rolls.
The McDowell High School prom for 2022 will be held this Friday, May 24, at The Deerpark Restaurant on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville from 7…
The McDowell High football program missed a day of spring practice last week after a school board member questioned the safety of the artifici…
Hundreds of vendors began rolling in Friday to claim their spots at the WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion. More than 300 had signed up to sell th…
McDowell County voters are going to the polls today to cast ballots for who they want as their Republican and Democratic candidates in local a…
On a beautiful day in May, Spc. Luis Herrera came home to Marion.
For decades, Ford Miller and his business built bridges and roads throughout North Carolina and the Southeast while earning an outstanding rep…
A Jacksonville, Florida, woman was killed in a wreck on U.S. 221 North near the Marion Gas House.