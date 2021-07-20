Fox News has a vaccine passport program to protect its employees, despite the network’s on-air messaging: reports

NEW YORK – Do as they do, not as they say.

Despite its hosts’ hysterical rants about vaccination programs, Fox News reportedly has what is tantamount to a vaccine passport program to protect its own workers.

Both The Hill and CNN report that internal emails from the human resources department at Fox Corporation last month informed employees that “a secure, voluntary” method by which workers could “self-attest their vaccination status” was being made available. It’s called the FOX Clear Pass.

According to that email, employees who provide the right-wing media empire with information regarding the dates they were vaccinated and the vaccination they received would be helping the company with “space planning and contact tracing.”

Employees who supply that information will no longer be required to complete a daily health screening, according to the reports.

Not only has Fox welcomed guests who reject the concept of so-called vaccine passports — its own messengers have scoffed at the idea on air.