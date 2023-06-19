The Foothills Regional Commission, which serves McDowell County, recently got $100,000 from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission.

Foothills Regional Commission is the council of governments for the Isothermal region which includes Cleveland, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties in Western North Carolina. The membership of the Commission consists of the local governments within the Isothermal region.

The Foothills Regional Commission serves its members and their residents by fostering regional collaboration and providing professional and technical expertise. The Commission houses the region's area agency on aging, housing programs, rural planning organization, workforce development board and provides services through its economic & community development and workforce development programs and technical assistance programs.

The Foothills Regional Commission is considered to be a Local Development District by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The ARC is an economic development entity of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian region. ARC's mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation, according to a news release. On Thursday, the ARC awarded an additional $2. 5 million to help Local Development Districts, like the Foothills Regional Commission, access more federal funds for Appalachian communities like McDowell. The awards will help 26 additional LDDs expand capacity, enhance technical assistance for communities across nine Appalachian states. It will allow organizations like the Foothills Regional Commission expand staffing and capacity to better support their communities in identifying, accessing, and implementing federal funding through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and other funding sources, according to the news release.

Foothills Regional Commission got $100,000 while Land of Sky Regional Council and Southwestern Planning and Economic Development Commission each got $100,000 as well. They are the three LDDs in North Carolina that were awarded this federal money from the ARC.

This package builds on the nearly $500,000 in READY LDD funds ARC awarded to five Area Development Districts in Appalachian Kentucky last month, bringing the total award package to nearly $3 million for 31 LDDs across 10 Appalachian states. Supported in part by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), READY LDDs provides Appalachian LDDs with match free funding to hire additional staff and contractors dedicated to helping local communities identify, access, and manage the unprecedented levels of federal funding currently available for economic development projects.

"ARC remains committed to working with our partners in our Local Development Districts to build parity throughout all of Appalachia," said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. "This latest round of funding will augment the work these Local Development Districts are doing to help their communities utilize unprecedented amounts of federal funding to create an ecosystem of growth and collaboration across the entire region."

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to revitalizing Appalachian communities to thrive from good-paying jobs, sustainable infrastructure and healthier communities," said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. "These places have long served as the engine of our nation and we are investing in them again for America's future."

ARC is allocating READY LDDs awards on a quarterly basis until all funds, totaling $4 million, are expended. The final application deadline is June 30, 2023. Additional information about the funding is available at arc.gov/ readyldds.

READY Appalachia is an Appalachian Regional Commission community-capacity building initiative offering free training and flexible funding for nonprofit organizations, community organizations, local governments, and Local Development Districts (LDDs) in the Appalachian Region. Participants access cohort-based learning, skill-development, and grant opportunities to increase their capacity to solve pressing issues and effect long-lasting economic change in their communities.