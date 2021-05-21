First Five: Vaccinations, religious objections and the courts

Private Employers and Religious Exemptions: An employer may generally require that employees obtain vaccinations as part of legitimate health and safety requirements that are job-related and necessary to do business. To be sure, federal civil rights law requires employers to provide a reasonable accommodation of an employee’s religious practice, such as a religious objection to vaccination, but employers are relieved of this obligation if the accommodation would impose an undue burden. The courts have by and large been inclined (albeit not uniformly) to consider an employee’s refusal to be vaccinated an undue burden; the question arises, however, whether the Supreme Court’s shifting perspective on religious exemptions in other contexts (as discussed in this article) will make it more likely that an employee will be entitled to such an exemption with respect to a required vaccination.