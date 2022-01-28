Felicity
Felicity aka Fi-Fi was found as a tiny kitten weighing just 1 pound by the side of the road in... View on PetFinder
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
The Old Fort fire community is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Whether it was baseball or serving the people of McDowell County, Gale Wade was always a valuable team player.
A Marion man has been sentenced to prison for sex crimes, including paying to watch a livestream of abuse of children overseas, authorities sa…
Two men with ties to McDowell County have been recognized by the U.S. Navy for service to their country.
Members of the Marion City Council are thinking about making the former Fifth Third Bank building into a new city hall.
After three generations and 80 years, a Morganton family decided it was time to hand off their keys to someone else.
More than 1,000 people are now quarantined in McDowell due to COVID-19 and deaths have climbed, officials said in a release on Wednesday.
A group of volunteers dedicated a recent Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.
