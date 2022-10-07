Vaccinations, wormer, and spay surgery is included in the adoption fee. View on PetFinder
ASHEVILLE — A Marion man will spend more than 13 years in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine, authorities said Thursday.
When asked about another child she was accused of abusing, the woman told investigators she "tore that (expletive) up" to correct bad behaviors, a prosecutor said during court Monday.
A Wednesday morning wreck on U.S. 221 North in the Woodlawn community resulted in seven people injured.
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the NC mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75M.
And Old Fort woman faces sex charges involving a child, authorities said on Thursday.
A man with a long criminal record and convictions in four counties is back in trouble after a McDowell deputy found him with a gun, authoritie…
Officers at Marion Police Department will sport facial hair or ponytails with tinsel hair over the next few months for a good cause.
It’s wonderful to start my first column with some great news. We were excited to recently announce that Mission Health is making a $20 milli…
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
Tracey Widmann, principal of East McDowell Middle School has been named the 2023 McDowell County Schools Principal of the Year, administrators…