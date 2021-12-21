FAQ: apprentices

Who are apprentices?
Apprentices are individuals who receive on-the-lob learning from a master-level supervisor while typically receiving job-related education from institutions such as community colleges or trade organizations.
They can be current high school students, recent graduates or experienced workers looking to shift their career focus to a different field.
Military veterans transitioning to civilian life also can be apprentices.
Apprenticeship is for anyone looking to jumpstart a new career or begin their career in an in-demand field.
Minimum age of 16 years old.
What is apprenticeship?
Industry-driven, high-quality career pathway that has five core elements:
Employer involvement.
Structured on-the-job learning ranging from one to four years.
Related technical instruction.
Rewards for skill gains.
National occupational credential.
What occupations are available?
Almost any occupation can be “apprenticeable.”
What is the length of the training?
Total hours for programs can range anywhere from 2,000 to 8,000.
Apprenticeship differs from internship. An internship is a short-term position for students who are still exploring career options, whereas an apprenticeship is for students who have selected a career pathway.