FAQ: apprentices

Who are apprentices?

Apprentices are individuals who receive on-the-lob learning from a master-level supervisor while typically receiving job-related education from institutions such as community colleges or trade organizations.

They can be current high school students, recent graduates or experienced workers looking to shift their career focus to a different field.

Military veterans transitioning to civilian life also can be apprentices.

Apprenticeship is for anyone looking to jumpstart a new career or begin their career in an in-demand field.

Minimum age of 16 years old.

What is apprenticeship?

Industry-driven, high-quality career pathway that has five core elements:

Employer involvement.

Structured on-the-job learning ranging from one to four years.

Related technical instruction.

Rewards for skill gains.

National occupational credential.