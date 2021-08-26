Families of Haiti earthquake victims start to bury their dead

As he and his wife looked on at the caskets, the crowd around them wailed. In three of the four coffins were his mother, Marie Rose Morin, 86; his nephew, Kelly Phildor, 15; and his daughter, Wood-Langie, 10. The fourth coffin belonged to Carl Handy Valmont, 4, also killed.

As the ceremony got underway amid Creole hymns, a stoic Morin, 43, tried to remain strong as he consoled his wife, Judith Lysius. Wood-Langie, 10, was their only child. Outside the field, food distributions continued, and in the city of Les Cayes, a search and rescue team from Mexico continued to sift through the rubble for bodies using a live locator.

Serge Chery, the delegate for the region, said he hopes people can still be found alive. “We hope that, but we can’t say for certain,” he said.

Haitian government figures have put the death toll at more than 2,100, with 332 missing.

Three pastors officiated Saturday’s funeral service. Each noted it would not be their last as they called out the names of other victims whose funerals they have either celebrated or will soon officiate.