Faith column: Dad said, 'Eating healthy is for sissies'

As a youngster, I often heard my father say things that later turned out not to be on the true side of the table. So I guess that is a father’s prerogative, and I probably have done the same thing many times. But I don’t want to research that aspect of my life right now.

One that he said quite often was, “Eating healthy is for sissies.”

At the time, I had no idea what he was talking about, but I did know that good old mom worked very hard to make sure he had healthy food to consume. So she did her job, but he did not fare well with that. He always ate in the opposite of healthy, and that just was the way he was.

Later in life, he had diabetes, high blood pressure, clogged arteries and finally, several heart attacks. Then he died.

According to him, these things had nothing whatsoever to do with his eating. They were just things that happened and he had no control over them.

No matter how sick he was at any given time, he always found it in himself to enjoy a dessert with lots of sugar in it. His favorite dessert was the one he was eating at the time.