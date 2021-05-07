Faith column: A shortcut Is not always that short

I really hate it when I have an excellent idea, but I can’t remember that idea when I stop and want to write it down.

Just then, I saw a street sign to the right that I kind of remembered and gladly turned down that street believing I was going to get their way ahead of my schedule and I would have plenty of time just to get caught up on my notes. I was smiling as I was driving down that street.

As I was driving, I recognized some of the buildings on both sides of the street and was very confident that I had it made.

My only regret was that I didn’t have the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage with me to boast about my shortcuts. If there’s one thing she doesn’t like, it’s my shortcuts. According to her, my shortcuts always create problems. Boy, I wish she was with me now!

The more I drove down the street, the more familiar the buildings became. And then I saw it and could not believe what I saw.

On the right side of the street was the eye doctor’s office I had left about 20 minutes ago. I could not believe this was happening to me. Looking at my watch, I realized I’m not going to make my next appointment on time. I did not know what to do.