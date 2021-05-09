Tracy M. Smith

What is the most challenging part of your job?

Coping with death, or sad news a patient may receive from a diagnosis. Challenge of being strong all the time, nurses are all heart, and sometimes being strong and showing we care with tears is how we are at most vulnerable and strongest.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

2020 is Year of the Nurse, we forgot what each other looked like with all the PPE on, supported one another, supported patients that were isolated from family due to COVID, and learned to use secure iPad for family to talk and have face-to-face interaction to check on their family.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?

Plain and simple, it is an HONOR to take care of a patient. Every patient, I treat as I would want my family to be treated. It is a privilege and honor to take of someone’s loved one.

What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?

Nursing is a calling. A calling to with a demand for strong service to others, ethics, communication skills, educator, advocate, hand holder, and critical thinking. It will challenge you. You will have the honor of being with people sometimes on the best day of their life, and some on the worst day of their life. It is demanding, challenging, and rewarding, It gives you a sense of appreciation and makes you feel good inside. Nurses are heroes in scrubs.