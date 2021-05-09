Tiffany Rose

What is the most challenging part of your job?

The biggest challenge in nursing I have found is when circumstances do not result the way we desire. This takes an emotional impact on us every day. We feel pain and grief like those we care for. Our hearts are affected by the events that our patients and their friends and family must go through.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

The pandemic has definitely stamped a lasting impression on me and the way that I look at my place in nursing. I have had to be present when families got terrible news that their loved one was not doing well and would possibly not survive and I have had to see these precious patients be alone with only strangers. This hurt to know if I was in the same scenario how terrible that must be, and to realize that this could be me or my loved one. I have come to work in fear and left in fear for my patients and also for my own family. However, through all of this madness, we continue to care and love in the best way possible and fight for our own loved ones and our patients every single minute of the day.

What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?

What I would like readers to know about nursing as a profession is that every nurse who crosses paths with a patient and/or family has their best interest at heart and desires the best outcome for those involved. When we step foot through the doors each day it is our goal to treat patients and their families with the upmost respect, dignity, and empathy. I believe that when we are able to serve our community by impacting the wellbeing of those who are in it, we have served our calling to the nursing profession.