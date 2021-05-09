Lindsey Goins

Age: 33

Home community: Marion, N.C.

Educational background: Mayland Community College: LPN 2009; Mayland Community College: RN 2011; Lees-McRae University: BSN 2013

Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:

First and foremost, I am a child of God and without Him in my life I would be nothing. Secondly, I am honored to be the daughter of the most amazing mom ever. I owe all that I am to my heavenly Father, and to my earthly mother. I am a devoted sister as well. She and I are only 14 months apart in age, and she has been my best friend since the day she was born. I am the proud mother of an amazing 14-year-old daughter. I married a man with two boys, ages 12 and 10, whom I love dearly. I am also the happy aunt to my spunky 8- year-old niece. These four children make my heart smile daily.

When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?