Lindsey Goins

Age: 33
Home community: Marion, N.C.
Educational background: Mayland Community College: LPN 2009; Mayland Community College: RN 2011; Lees-McRae University: BSN 2013
Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:
First and foremost, I am a child of God and without Him in my life I would be nothing. Secondly, I am honored to be the daughter of the most amazing mom ever. I owe all that I am to my heavenly Father, and to my earthly mother. I am a devoted sister as well. She and I are only 14 months apart in age, and she has been my best friend since the day she was born. I am the proud mother of an amazing 14-year-old daughter. I married a man with two boys, ages 12 and 10, whom I love dearly. I am also the happy aunt to my spunky 8- year-old niece. These four children make my heart smile daily.
When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?
As a young child, I knew I was going to be a teacher, just like my mom, and just like her mom. When I was in the 10th grade, God placed two very important people in my life that changed my career path to nursing. One of these people was a former nurse who had become a Health Science teacher for my high school. She was, and still is, a phenomenal nurse, teacher and friend. The other was my high school sweetheart. He had Cystic Fibrosis, and received a transplant at only 17 years old. I watched him struggle to breathe and felt overwhelmingly helpless not knowing how to help him. I vowed to myself that I would learn everything I could to help someone in those types of situations.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Usually when nurses are asked this question, the answer of “helping people” is the first answer that comes to mind. While this is certainly true for me, in my current profession of school nursing, I would have to say the most rewarding part of my job is knowing that I am a contributing member of a team that strives to do their best for the well being of each and every child, each and every day.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Pre-Covid, the most challenging part of being a school nurse was/is when various circumstances outside of school affect a child’s health. During COVID, the most challenging part of my job has been keeping up with the constant changes in the guidelines given by the CDC and/or state government.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
The pandemic has changed me and the way I do my job in a couple of ways. I have had to learn and practice effective communication while wearing a mask, no longer depending on facial expressions. As a parent myself, I can see both sides of the issue when I have to call parents with quarantine information. These calls are necessary and required but I know the hardship this can create for families. I now also know more about the CDC than I ever did before!
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
An incident that stands out for me year to year is being able to use community resources to assist students in need of having an eye exam and obtaining glasses. It is truly humbling to witness a student who struggled with vision problems now being able to see clearly, and knowing I had a small part in making this happen for the student.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
What I would like for readers to know about the profession of school nursing is that school nurses serve a larger role than giving Band-Aids and/or peppermints. School nurses work hard every day for the chronically ill students, the newly diagnosed students, the acutely ill/injured students, etc. We work with parents and family doctors to set up individualized health plans that are implemented at school for these conditions/health issues. As McDowell County Schools moves to implement at least a part time nurse in every school, we will be able to better support students and staff everyday.