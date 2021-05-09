Linda Wiggins

Age: 60

Home Community:

West Marion

Educational background:

I am a 1980 graduate of the LPN program at McDowell Technical College. Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:

I have been married to Mike for 36 years. We have a daughter Autumn and son-in-law Branden. Together we have two fur babies Maddie and Teddy.

When did you know you wanted to be nurse?

When I was a little girl about 8 or 9 years old. I never really thought of being anything else.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Seeing my patients smile when they see me. That they know I care about them as I care for them.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

Making sure they can get what they need — either services or medication — others take for granted.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?