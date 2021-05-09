Linda Wiggins

Age: 60
Home Community:
West Marion
Educational background:
I am a 1980 graduate of the LPN program at McDowell Technical College. Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:
I have been married to Mike for 36 years. We have a daughter Autumn and son-in-law Branden. Together we have two fur babies Maddie and Teddy.
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
When I was a little girl about 8 or 9 years old. I never really thought of being anything else.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Seeing my patients smile when they see me. That they know I care about them as I care for them.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Making sure they can get what they need — either services or medication — others take for granted.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
The pandemic made me look at myself and how much we need to learn and adapt. I have become more aware of how important it is to reassure patients that we do care.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
I have tried to think of one standout patient but I can’t — there are too many. Being in family care, I have gotten to know multiple generations. I am blessed to be be a part of their families.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
Nursing profession has changed so much in the last 40 years. It is so much more than injections and vital signs. It is knowing you will not always win but still going back everyday. It’s that smile when they say your name.