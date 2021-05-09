Jennifer Atchley

Age: 48
Home community:
Rutherfordton
Educational background:
1993- Certified Nursing Assistant, 1995- EMT, 1997- Paramedic Certification, 1999- Pima Community College (Arizona)- Associate in Paramedicine, 2002- Excelsior College- Associate in Nursing, 2020- Western Governors University- Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Currently working on my Master of Science – Nursing, Leadership and Management at Western Governors University (scheduled to graduate February 2022).
Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:
I am the single mother of four large dogs, who definitely run my world!
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
After ending up in Arizona at 20 years old, I began working in health care and I knew I want to become a helicopter flight nurse (which I got to do for 10 years before moving to North Carolina in 2015).
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
I enjoy interacting with patients and their families and making a connection. It isn’t always about the medical part of the job, but the impact and effect we have on those we take care of along the way.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Having been in health care for almost three decades, the changes in managed health care is tough as a nurse. Everyone’s goal is the patient, but as bedside nurses our perception of that goal is different. We see so much more than the metrics the government uses to define care and resources.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
I myself am a 7-year breast cancer survivor, and I felt more vulnerable during the early days of the pandemic than when I was undergoing cancer treatment. The pandemic definitely showed us a new side of vulnerable in our personal and professional lives. The pandemic, especially during visitor restrictions, reminded us that we needed to be so much more than the caregiver. We needed to be the hand to hold, the lifeline to their loved ones, and as nurses we were never going to be 6 feet apart when they needed us.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
I have a handful of patients and their families that stand out to me in my career. It was not because of heroic care, but because I know in that moment, I had an impact on their lives.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
I am currently the weekend night team leader at Mission McDowell Hospital emergency department. My path to become a nurse taught me many different arenas of health care and emergency medicine. From my early days as a patient care technician, to my days on the streets of Arizona as a paramedic, my years flying as a medevac nurse, to coming back to the emergency department as a nurse, life and nursing is a journey. There are so many options in nursing, so many opportunities, and the rewards will definitely be fulfilling, even when the nights are long, and pandemics are tough. After my own battle with breast cancer and being a caregiver of a loved one with a traumatic brain injury, my future goal is to be a nurse navigator so I can help others navigate their disease and health care, ‘cause we all need a hand to lift us up when times are tough.