Jennifer Atchley

I am currently the weekend night team leader at Mission McDowell Hospital emergency department. My path to become a nurse taught me many different arenas of health care and emergency medicine. From my early days as a patient care technician, to my days on the streets of Arizona as a paramedic, my years flying as a medevac nurse, to coming back to the emergency department as a nurse, life and nursing is a journey. There are so many options in nursing, so many opportunities, and the rewards will definitely be fulfilling, even when the nights are long, and pandemics are tough. After my own battle with breast cancer and being a caregiver of a loved one with a traumatic brain injury, my future goal is to be a nurse navigator so I can help others navigate their disease and health care, ‘cause we all need a hand to lift us up when times are tough.