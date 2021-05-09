Heather Vess

Age: 38
Home community:
I grew up in McDowell County but currently reside in Bakersville, N.C.
Educational background:
I completed my Associate of Science Degree in Nursing at McDowell Technical Community College in 2008, Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Nursing from Winston-Salem State University in 2014, Master’s of Science Degree in Nursing with a concentration in Nursing Education from University of Phoenix in 2017, and Doctorate in Nursing Practice Degree from Chatham University in 2020. Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:
I am married to my best friend, Andrew Vess. I have four sons of my own and two stepsons. My oldest two sons are currently serving in the United States military. My son Devon is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force and my son Preston is currently serving in the U.S. Army. My boys have always been my inspiration to continue my education and advance in my career.
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
I knew I wanted to be a nurse when I was a child. I grew up taking care and being a nurturer to others. During my high school years, I began pursuing my passion further.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
I would say the joy of caring others is the most rewarding part of being a nurse. From handing a newborn baby to its mom to holding the hand of the patient as they take their last breath. Nursing is a calling, and I am very thankful God chose this path for me.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
The most challenging part of being a nurse is the busyness and not being able to spend a lot of time with my patients during those times. As a nurse, I always want my patients to know that I truly care for them and I try my best to always make sure that happens during my shift.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
I think the hardest part of the pandemic has been the visitor restrictions from our health care facilities. Patients are having to spend their hospital stay alone and that is hard. I never want my patients to feel like they are ever alone.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
During my career, I’ve had many patients that stand out. The ones that make an impact in my life and bless me without even knowing they made an impact. Like the quote says from Maya Angelou, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
Nursing is not for the faint of the heart. It takes many aspects to be a nurse and make a difference. Nursing is a calling, and I can honestly say I couldn’t imagine doing anything else as a career. I always tell my nursing students, it’s not about the money it’s about the difference you make in someone’s life.