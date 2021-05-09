Heather Vess

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

I would say the joy of caring others is the most rewarding part of being a nurse. From handing a newborn baby to its mom to holding the hand of the patient as they take their last breath. Nursing is a calling, and I am very thankful God chose this path for me.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

The most challenging part of being a nurse is the busyness and not being able to spend a lot of time with my patients during those times. As a nurse, I always want my patients to know that I truly care for them and I try my best to always make sure that happens during my shift.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

I think the hardest part of the pandemic has been the visitor restrictions from our health care facilities. Patients are having to spend their hospital stay alone and that is hard. I never want my patients to feel like they are ever alone.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?