Ashley Shepherd

Age: 45
Home community:
Pleasant Gardens, McDowell County
Educational background:
Associate Degree Nursing —Foothills Nursing Consortium — class of 2000:
Winston Salem University — class of 2015 — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
ANCC Medical Surgical Certification
Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:
I have been married for almost 17 years. I have a 15- year-old daughter and 27-year-old son. I am also stepmom to four adult children. We are blessed with four grandchildren.
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
In 1993 my son was born premature at 31 weeks. He spent six weeks in the NICU at Mission Hospital. I spent every day in the NICU, the nurses were wonderful to me and taught me how to care for my son. It was then that I decided I would love to be a nurse.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
I love seeing the patient’s condition improve to the point they are able to be discharged and go home. I also love that being from a small town we have a lot of patients that we get to know by caring for over the years, we develop a rapport with them. This helps the patient trust us with their care by always seeing a familiar face.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Worrying and thinking about your patients even when your shift is over.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
I never thought as a young nurse, that I would work in a pandemic. It forever changed me. The pandemic took nursing to a new level and challenged our physical, mental and emotional health. The worst was losing my grandmother to Covid-19 in November 2020.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
I have cared for all ages with varying conditions. I have had so many touch my heart that it is hard to name just one. Caring for my grandmother in her final days was probably the most fulfilling.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
Nursing is a challenging but rewarding career. Healthcare is constantly changing and you will always have to adapt with the pace.