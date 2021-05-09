Ashley Shepherd

Age: 45

Home community:

Pleasant Gardens, McDowell County

Educational background:

Associate Degree Nursing —Foothills Nursing Consortium — class of 2000:

Winston Salem University — class of 2015 — Bachelor of Science in Nursing

ANCC Medical Surgical Certification

Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:

I have been married for almost 17 years. I have a 15- year-old daughter and 27-year-old son. I am also stepmom to four adult children. We are blessed with four grandchildren.

When did you know you wanted to be nurse?

In 1993 my son was born premature at 31 weeks. He spent six weeks in the NICU at Mission Hospital. I spent every day in the NICU, the nurses were wonderful to me and taught me how to care for my son. It was then that I decided I would love to be a nurse.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?