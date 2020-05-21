Community Briefs

McDowell County has launched a virtual COVID-19 Screener for residents concerned about their symptoms. Please visit https://mcdowell.clearstep.health to start the screener. You can also still call the COVID-19 hotline for medical screenings at 527-6687, or for general information call 559-9683. Only dial 911 for emergencies. The hotline will operate between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. If you think you have been exposed to the virus or if you are experiencing a fever, call 527-6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based on the answers given.
A “Blessing Box” can be found at 75 Reservoir Road containing free canned foods and non-perishable items for anyone in need. Also, if anyone wants to donate, they should feel free to do so.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the 24th annual Memorial Day Ceremony has been canceled. It would have been held Sunday, May 24 at the Senior Center. Organizer Frank Dean said it will be postponed to Veterans Day. American Legion Post 56 wants to express, although the ceremony has been canceled, Memorial Day has not. Please remember all of the servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and all who have died since their time in service. Memorial Day is to honor the deceased while Veterans Day is to honor all who have served.
City of Marion offices will be closed on Monday, May 25 for Memorial Day. Residential garbage, recycling and street trash collection will run on a normal schedule the week of Monday, May 25 through Friday, May 29. There will be a partial brush collection the week of May 25-29.
On Monday, May 25, the McDowell County Transfer Station, all seven convenience centers, Public Works Office and the Animal Shelter will be closed, in observance of Memorial Day. The county will resume normal operations on Tuesday May 26 with all seven convenience centers open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Mercy Rescue will hold a low cost spay/neuter clinic on Wednesday, June 3 for cats 5 months old or older in conjunction with Foothills Spay/Neuter Clinic at HSCC Catawba County. The cost for a female cat is $50 and for a male cat $40 with a one-year rabies vaccine included in the cost. Contact Marilyn at 756-7067 before Thursday, May 28 to register your feline.
The candidate filing period for the Soil and Water Conservation supervisor will begin at noon Monday, June 8 through Monday, July 6 at noon. The filing fee is $5 and must be filed at the McDowell County Board of Elections office. For more information, contact the Board of Elections at 828-659-0834.
The Historic Carson House will be closed to the public until restrictions are lifted. The Jubilee Arbor however, is available to rent for groups of 10 or less. Call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com for availability.
The McDowell 2020 Senior Games Sport Events and the Follies Show has been canceled. For more information, contact Brenda Monosso at the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0832.
Mission My Care Now, located on the Mission Hospital McDowell campus, is temporarily closed. Walk-in primary care services will now be offered at the Mission Health Center Sugar Hill, located at: 1633 Sugar Hill Road, Marion. For more information, call 828-652-7776. Updated practice hours of operation can be located at missionhealth.org/covid-hours.
The Dysartsville Community Club will not meet until further notice. There will be no Friday night community covered-dish suppers for the foreseeable future.
Until further notice, most McDowell Technical Community College classes, services, and operations will transition to an online format. The health and safety of our students, employees, and visitors remains the college’s top priority. MTCC officials ask that anyone who has a fever or other symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or who may have been exposed to people who have COVID-19, please refrain from coming to any McDowell Tech location, including N.C. Works and the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. Please call 828-652-6021 if you have questions.
Newcomers and Friends is canceling its May meeting for the health of all. Newcomers plan to resume the regular schedule in September on the 8th, the second Tuesday. Socializing and a potluck is the program for the day.
All meetings of the community forums (West Marion, Marion East and Old Fort) are cancelled per guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Health officials encourage social distancing and limiting group meetings with more than 10 people to stop the spread of COVID-19. The community forums will continue to use social media to share information and support the community. If you or a neighbor need anything, please let them know. Contact them through Facebook messenger or email. You can contact the forum leaders: Paula Avery, paula@westmarion.org; Ginger Webb, cepmcdowell@gmail.com; Kitty Wilson, kitty.g.wilson@gmail.com; and Lavita Logan, lavitalogan@yahoo.com.
The annual Relay for Life survivor dinner has been canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
American Legion Post 56 has canceled their regular monthly meeting which was scheduled for Tuesday, May 26. This is in accordance with the N.C. Governor’s Executive Order 131. Post 56 will schedule a telephone conference call in the near future. The Post’s Executive Committee and members who normally attend the monthly meetings will be notified of this teleconference. Contact Commander Alan Mainer for more information.
The McDowell County Board of Elections will meet on the following dates for the approval of absentee applications: Tuesday, June 2; Tuesday, June 9; Tuesday, June 16; Tuesday, June 23; and Tuesday, June 30. All meetings will start at 9 a.m. The board will meet on Tuesday, June 23 at 2 p.m. for the opening of absentees and Tuesday, June 25 to count provisionals audit and Monday, July 6 at 11 a.m. for the canvass.
The 2020 Liver Mush Festival scheduled for June 6 has been postponed. The date is to be determined. For more information, call 652-2215.
Soup and a Bowl 2020 has been postponed until further notice. If you already have tickets or reservations, your seat is secure for the to-be-rescheduled date.
The Glenwood alumni dinner meeting for the spring has been canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
COVID-19 has temporarily disrupted normal life in many communities, but the need for blood hasn’t changed. The American Red Cross has an urgent and critical need volunteers to support its newly implemented and enhanced blood donation safety protocols. A new volunteer opportunity, Blood Donor Screener, will help pre-screen blood donors entering drives or donation centers. The Red Cross is seeking individuals to fulfill this volunteer role immediately. To learn more visit: https://tinyurl.com/BloodDonorScreener or contact Adrian Mines at Adrian.Mines@redcross.org or call 828-450-4087
The annual Relay for Life celebration has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 3 from 5-9 p.m. at Tom Johnson Camping Center.
The town of Bakersville and the North Carolina Rhododendron Festival Inc. announce the postponement of the 74th North Carolina Rhododendron Festival scheduled for the June 19 and 20 this year until June 18 and 19, 2021. Information regarding the events related to the Festival will be posted on the respective websites of http://www.ncrhododendronfestival.org/ and http://www.bakersville.com/
McDowell Technical Community College’s Child Development Center is now taking applications for N.C. Pre-K fall enrollment. Contact Melisa Smith for questions and to get an application (828-652-0637; melisas@mcdowelltech.edu).
Many people are looking to meet their food needs with their own vegetable garden. Growing your own food can be done and can be fun, relaxing activity for all in your family. N.C. Cooperative Extension has many resources available to you. There is a gardening website, and also this site with resources on vegetable gardening. N.C. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center has a Gardening Hotline, 828-527-6367, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also email mcdowell.emg@gmail.com for all your gardening questions. Read more at: https://mcdowell.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/03/vegetable-gardening-101-mcdowell/
As of Oct. 1, there are changes to the McDowell Department of Social Services’ Crisis Intervention Program for heating and cooling assistance. DSS is now required to have proof of income before the application can be processed. When residents come in to apply, they have to bring in the previous month’s pay stubs or statement from an employer to insure that application can be processed in a timely manner. For more information, contact Economic Services Supervisor Donna Wilson at 828-659-0628.
CarePartners Hospice Palliative Care McDowell currently has two volunteer positions available with the hair care specialist team. If you hold a current N.C. cosmetology or barber license and have a desire to share your gift with patients in need, contact the office for more information at 828-652-1318 or by email to James.Sain@HCAhealthcare.com.
The McDowell County Board of Elections adopted a resolution on Friday, Jan. 10 to change the polling place for the Crooked Creek Precinct to the new Crooked Creek Fire Department, located at 4503 Bat Cave Road, Old Fort. This change became effective with the March 3, 2020 Primary election and for all future elections. If you have any questions please contact Kim Welborn, director of McDowell County Board of Elections, at 659-0834.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation needs volunteers (groups, individuals and youth). For more information, contact Anissa Clark at 306 Deer Park Road, Nebo, NC 28761 or call 828-652-3032.
Mercy Fund Animal Rescue has dog houses available for animals in need. The animal rescue will deliver in McDowell and can make arrangements if the delivery is outside the county. If you have need or know someone in need of a dog house, contact us. We have a goal that no animal go without shelter. If you have a dog house to donate, contact Joy Harklerode. If you want to make a donation to help us reach our goal, you can donate to PayPal at mercyfund@yahoo.com or write a check to Mercy Fund Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 2371 Marion N.C. 28752. Please mark your donation for dog house program.
Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com.
Want to make a difference, touch lives, and impact your community? If so, several volunteer opportunities are available in the following positions: administrative office volunteer, patient/family support volunteer, bereavement support volunteer, We Honor Veterans volunteer, special events volunteer, and a newly added position, pastoral care volunteer. For more information about these positions, contact CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care McDowell Volunteer Services Department at 828-652-1318 ext.303. You can make an everlasting impact with just a few hours of your time a week.
If you want to plant a garden, but have limited space consider using Community Garden for Community Good. N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center and McDowell Master Gardener Volunteer Association sponsor Community Garden for Community Good for our community to grow food. The garden has several individual raised beds 12 foot by 4 foot. It is conveniently located on the grounds of Corpening YMCA at the soccer fields. Water, tools and a compost bin are available on-site for you to grow plenty of veggies for you, your family or donate to an organization that helps alleviate food insecurity. Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. There are many benefits to growing a garden: fresh food, exercise, and free therapy. Cost to lease a bed is $10 to help cover expenses. For more information, call 828-652-8104 or email Molly Sandfoss.
There is assistance available for people with Medicare who have limited incomes and resources. If they qualify, they can receive assistance with premiums, deductibles and co-payments for their prescriptions. If someone has a monthly income below $1,508 as an individual or $2,030 as a married couple living together and assets lower than $13,820 as an individual or $27,600 as a married couple living together (includes $1,500/person funeral or burial expense), they can visit their local Social Security office, call Social Security toll free at 1-800-772-1213, visit www.socialsecurity.gov, or request an extra help assistance application by contacting SHIIP. People who qualify for any level of Medicaid automatically qualify for LIS and do not need to apply. Each county in North Carolina has a SHIIP coordinating site that provides this service free of charge. McDowell Senior Center is the coordinating site for McDowell County. You can contact your local SHIIP Coordinating Site McDowell Senior Center 828-659-0821.
Glenwood High alumni have a limited number of their most recent pictorial book “Glenwood School Images” for sale. The book would make excellent gifts for anyone with ties to Glenwood School. The book contains more than 250 pictures from the past. Cost of the book is $15. For more information, call Jeanette Jarrett at 460-9641, Richard Buchanan at 460-2655 and Anne Randolph at 460-8823.
CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell is currently seeking volunteers. Positions available are patient/family care volunteers, veteran care volunteers, special program/event volunteers and administrative volunteers. Flexible days and hours. To learn more about these volunteer opportunities, contact Scott Sain at scott.sain@msj.org or call 828-652-1318.
Home-delivered meals, the local Meals on Wheels program for McDowell County needs drivers and substitute drivers. Drivers use their own vehicles to deliver meals on routes throughout McDowell. Each route normally takes 1-1 1/2 hours to deliver. Meals are ready to be picked up at the Senior Center starting each day at 10:45 a.m. McDowell County offers mileage reimbursement to home delivered meals drivers. Individuals or groups interested in assisting with home delivered meals can call the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0826. Interested candidates can also email volctr@mcdowellgov.com for more information.
» Are you 55 or older and seeking employment? The Senior Community Service Employment Program may be the answer. Low-income seniors may qualify for paid job-training opportunities. Gain Job skills and earn money while working in your community. There is a priority for veterans. If you are low-income, you may qualify for paid employment skills training. To learn more, contact Blue Ridge Community Action at 828-438-6255. You may also apply at its website www.brcainc.org
» New Hope, a domestic violence organization and shelter, is in need of volunteers for their thrift stores. If interested, call 828-652-8538.
» Nebo Elementary is looking for donations of annuals from Nebo School. Any annuals before 1949 or from 1955-62 and 1964 can be donated at the front office of the school during regular school hours. Donated yearbooks will be preserved in the school’s library.
» Mercy Fund Animal Rescue would like to help anyone taking care of feral cats to spay/neuter the animals. For information on the help they can provide, call Susan at 317-1939 or email tnrsolution@morrisbb.net.
» McDowell County Guardian Ad Litem Program is recruiting child advocate volunteers to speak for abused or neglected children in court. Volunteers track a child’s case and report the child’s wishes to court. Volunteers should expect to spend eight to 15 hours a month. For more information, contact Michele Rink at michele.a.rink@nccourts.org or 652-4632.
