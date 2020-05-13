Community Briefs

Want to make a difference, touch lives, and impact your community? If so, several volunteer opportunities are available in the following positions: administrative office volunteer, patient/family support volunteer, bereavement support volunteer, We Honor Veterans volunteer, special events volunteer, and a newly added position, pastoral care volunteer. For more information about these positions, contact CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care McDowell Volunteer Services Department at 828-652-1318 ext.303. You can make an everlasting impact with just a few hours of your time a week.

If you want to plant a garden, but have limited space consider using Community Garden for Community Good. N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center and McDowell Master Gardener Volunteer Association sponsor Community Garden for Community Good for our community to grow food. The garden has several individual raised beds 12 foot by 4 foot. It is conveniently located on the grounds of Corpening YMCA at the soccer fields. Water, tools and a compost bin are available on-site for you to grow plenty of veggies for you, your family or donate to an organization that helps alleviate food insecurity. Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. There are many benefits to growing a garden: fresh food, exercise, and free therapy. Cost to lease a bed is $10 to help cover expenses. For more information, call 828-652-8104 or email Molly Sandfoss.