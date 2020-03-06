Community Briefs

The McDowell News is accepting donations of new blankets for needy families as well as donations of socks for men, women and children. Donations will go to the Meals that Heal ministries of Clinchfield United Methodist Church and other ministries in the county. Blankets and socks can be dropped off at The McDowell News at 136 Logan St. in Marion from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 to noon on Wednesday.
The McDowell County Public Library is looking for teens from sixth to 12th grade interested in joining the Audio Visual Club. The selected teens will produce, star and edit monthly content that will be released on the library’s YouTube channel. Selected members will meet the first and second Monday of every month at 4 p.m., and will receive volunteer hours for their participation. The AV Club will begin in March. Applications are available at the library in Marion. For more information, call 652-3858.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Monday from noon to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Glenwood Baptist Church. You can sign up at the church or call 803-2884 for an appointment.
Murphey Chapel Cemetery Association will hold a meeting on Monday, March 9 at 6:15 p.m. at Burgin Hardware on the five lane.
Newcomers and Friends will have its next meeting on Tuesday at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St. The group meets monthly from September through May. Socializing will begin at 11 and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. At noon, we will enjoy lunch catered by Bruce’s Fabulous Foods. Steve Hawkins, a local expert on salamanders and more, will be our speaker. RSVP to Liz Alston by calling 727-641-2820. Newcomers to Marion or McDowell County are always welcome. Check out our Facebook page — Newcomersand.Friends@McDowell County.
Lake James Environmental Association will hold its membership meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lloyd’s Steaks and More. Brett Hartis from Duke Energy’s Aquatic Plant Management Program will give a presentation about invasive plant species in Lake James and efforts to eradicate them. Members and the general public are invited to attend. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Come early to enjoy dinner at the restaurant beforehand if you want. Lloyd’s Steaks and More is located on U.S. 221 South, off Exit 85 of I-40, next to Boondock’s Sports Bar. Contact info@ljea.org or 828-475-2735 with any questions.
The Dysartsville Community Club will not meet in March or April. There will be a Relay for Life indoor yard sale at the Dysartsville Community Building on Saturday, April 4.
Bill’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department will have March yard sales as fund-raisers for the department. The yard sales will be held every Saturday in March (on March 14, 21 and 28) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served. The department is located at 1118 Bill’s Creek Road. For more information, contact Barbara Welge at 828-625-5517.
The McDowell County Republican Party Convention will be held Saturday, March 14 at Republican headquarters, 131 S. Main St., Marion. Registration is at 8 a.m. and a country-style breakfast will be available for those attending. Precincts meet at 8:30 a.m. and the convention starts at 9:30 a.m.
The McDowell County Democratic Party will hold a precinct meeting on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. located at 339 S. Main Street, Marion. The local party is seeking individuals in all precincts. This meeting will be held for the local Democratic Party to discuss how precincts can become more active. Light snacks will be provided.
NAACP of McDowell County will meet at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 14 at 3 pm.
Hospice of the Carolina Foothills will have volunteer training sessions so you can learn how to make a difference. One of them will be held at the Marion resale store at 1155 N. Main St. (the Lady Marian Plaza) from Monday, March 23 through Wednesday, March 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. daily. There is no cost to attend these sessions and no commitment to be a volunteer but you will learn valuable information about how you can make a difference. Similar training sessions will be held in Forest City Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Thursday, Feb. 20 and in Columbus Monday, March 9 through Wednesday, March 11. You can also watch training videos online at home. Call 828-245-0095 to register today.
The Greenlee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the local American Legion Post 56 will hold a Salute to Vietnam War Veterans event as part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. It will be held Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day, which is Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center. Organizers are seeking Vietnam War-era veterans. You may sign up for the certificate and pin by calling NSDAR representative Karleen Cowles, chapter veteran services chairperson at 652-1406 no later than Sunday, March 15.
The NC. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center will host a general agritourism session on Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m., 60 East Court St., Marion, second floor of the County Administration Building. Learn about agritourism from Karen Speer, owner/operator of Sweet Betsy Farm, and an opportunity to join an agritourism educational series to prepare you and your farm as a destination for visitors. This event is free. Register online or you can email Heather_Peek@ncsu.edu, or call 828-652-8104.
McDowell County 4-H will hold Achievement Night on Tuesday, March 31 at the First Baptist Church of Marion’s Blanton Family Center. This event celebrate the many achievements in 4-H during 2019. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6:15 p.m. Please RSVP by Tuesday, March 24 to Heather Peek at 828-652-8104 or heather_peek@ncsu.edu.
The Kathy Norman Memorial Junior Horse Show is Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m., at the McDowell Saddle and Bridle Club Show Grounds, 4120 N.C. 226 South, Marion. Participants must register by March 20. For more information or to request hard copies of entry form, contact Heather Peek at heather_peek@ncsu.edu or 828-652-8104.
The Glenwood alumni dinner meeting for the spring will be held Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m. at Countryside BBQ on Rutherford Road. All alumni and former students, teachers, and staff are invited and encouraged to join us for food and fellowship. For more information, call Richard Buchanan 460-2655 or Jeanette Jarrett at 460-9641.
The Whitehouse Community Center, at 5408 Painters Gap Road in Union Mills, will have its monthly country breakfast buffet from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, March 28. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children, ages 6-10. Children younger than 6 eat for free. The menu is eggs, grits, West Court sausage, Hunter’s Liver Mush, fresh baked biscuits, sausage and pepper gravy, potatoes, pancakes, homemade apple sauce, orange juice and coffee, jams and jellies. Building rentals available for family functions, birthday parties and other events. For more information, call 625-9240.
The McDowell Senior Center is offering a one-day trip to the NarroWay Theatre in Fort Mill, S.C. on Saturday, March 28 to see the production “The 4th Cross” and enjoy a special lunch. We will also stop on the way at the Billy Graham Library & Museum. Trip includes transportation, reserved seats at theatre, lunch. This trip is open to adults of all ages. Deadline to sign up for this trip is Monday, March 16. Price per person is $69. For more information, contact Brenda Monosso at the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0832.
The McDowell County Board of Elections adopted a resolution on Friday, Jan. 10 to change the polling place for the Crooked Creek Precinct to the new Crooked Creek Fire Department, located at 4503 Bat Cave Road, Old Fort. This change will be effective beginning on the March 3, 2020 Primary election and for all future elections. If you have any questions please contact Kim Welborn, Director, McDowell County Board of Elections at (828) 659-0834.
The Retired School Personnel of McDowell County and the state of North Carolina/NCAE will meet Wednesday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m. at 2490 Sugar Hill Road in Marion. For more information, contact Susan Condrey at 738-4645 or Rosie Bradley at 652-8497.
The McDowell Senior Center will be hosting a legalize your documents program, a free notarizing service on Thursday, March 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. Alan Mainer, a licensed notary public, will offer his service free to anyone 55 of age and older. Call Senior Center’s front desk for appointment at 659-0821.
The McDowell Senior Center is offering a four-day and three-night trip to Pennsylvania to see the production, “Queen Esther” on April 8-11. Trip will include motor coach transportation, three nights stay, three breakfasts at hotel, admission with reserved seats at the Sight & Sound Theatre located Lancaster, Pa., guided tour of the Amish farmlands with and Amish-style meal at Shady Maple Smorgasbord, tour of Nemours Mansion in Brandywine Valley, Pa. and tour of the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. Price of trip double $469 per person, triple $457 per person, Quad $451 per person and Single $619. This trip is open to adults of all ages. Deadline to sign up for this trip is April 1. For more information, please contact Brenda Monosso at the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0832.
The McDowell Senior Center is offering a seven nights Eastern Caribbean Cruise aboard the Carnival Cruise Line’s Sunshine from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31. Participants will travel by motor coach to Charleston S.C. where they will board the Sunshine. Deadline to sign up and paid first deposit is April 10. This trip is for adults of all ages. For more information and prices, contact Brenda Monosso at the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0832.
Historic Carson House will commemorate the 155th anniversary of the Emma Rankin Story and the sacking of the historic home by Stoneman’s raiders during the Civil War. The living history event will be held on Friday, April 17; Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. Come and relive Emma Rankin’s account of Stoneman’s raid. Experience life as a Civil War soldier and see what took place on this very spot in the spring of 1865. The event is hosted by the 22nd N.C., Co. K re-enactors and SCV Camp 379. For more information, email cordellcsa@yahoo.com.
McDowell Technical Community College’s Child Development Center is now taking applications for N.C. Pre-K fall enrollment. Contact Melisa Smith for questions and to get an application (828-652-0637; melisas@mcdowelltech.edu).
The McDowell County Head Start and Early Head Start programs are currently taking applications for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. Families with children 6 weeks of age up to 4 years old are eligible to apply. Call 828-652-3229 for more information or visit the Head Start website at www.mcdowellheadstart.org.
As of Oct. 1, there are changes to the McDowell Department of Social Services’ Crisis Intervention Program for heating and cooling assistance. DSS is now required to have proof of income before the application can be processed. When residents come in to apply, they have to bring in the previous month’s pay stubs or statement from an employer to insure that application can be processed in a timely manner. For more information, contact Economic Services Supervisor Donna Wilson at 828-659-0628.
The McDowell County Health Department has flu vaccines available for ages 6 months and older.
The department is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Most insurance plans are accepted. $45 is the cash price. Call 652-6811 for more information.
CarePartners Hospice Palliative Care McDowell currently has two volunteer positions available with the hair care specialist team. If you hold a current N.C. cosmetology or barber license and have a desire to share your gift with patients in need, contact the office for more information at 828-652-1318 or by email to James.Sain@HCAhealthcare.com.
The McDowell County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council will publish Requests for Proposals (RFP) for fiscal year 2020-2021. There will be a mandatory meeting for all new program applicants on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Marion Police Department. To request a detailed RFP, contact Linda Burleson at 828-652-7919, ext. 22. Application forms are available at https://cp.ncdjjdp.org/CP/
Isothermal Planning and Development Commission will take 1,000 applications on a first-come, first-serve basis online only for Section Eight vouchers to serve McDowell, Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties. You can apply online now. The Website to apply and check on your application is www.isothermal.housingmanager.com. If you need assistance to complete the online application, call the office to make an appointment for assistance or an alternative location that could help. The number is 828-352-2327.
The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League is issuing a call to McDowell High School-aged artists and artisans. The Arrowhead Gallery and Studios and the Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum invite McDowell High-aged artists to show their best work at an art show just for them. The show will be held at the Arrowhead Gallery and Studios in Old Fort in February 2020. Cash prizes for first, second and third place are courtesy of the Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum group. For details on how to enter go to www.arrowheadart.org and click on Exhibits and Shows. There you will find a prospectus with all the details and rules for entering, as well as entry forms.
The McDowell Senior Center is now hosting a free chess club. All ages are welcome, and no experience necessary. It will be meet Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center. For more information, call the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0821.
Southmountain Children and Family Services has a non-profit thrift store in the Glen Alpine community called Miss Emily’s. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The money made from the thrift store goes to help the children at Southmountain. For more information, call 828-460-7566.
A new beginner’s Spanish class will begin Monday, March 2 starting at 5:15 p.m. at the East Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church Fellowship Hall (the white building). All ages welcome. Donations are suggested to help us cover supplies. Come learn Spanish. Contact Francesca for more information at 828-652-8069.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation needs volunteers (groups, individuals and youth). For more information, contact Anissa Clark at 306 Deer Park Road, Nebo, NC 28761 or call 828-652-3032.
Want to have the best lawn and landscape in the neighborhood? If so, the Extension Gardener training program may be for you. The Extension Gardener Series is open to the public for anyone wanting to learn good gardening practices based on research-based information. Sessions are held in the Extension Conference Room, second Floor, County Administration Building, 60 E. Court St., Marion. Growing culinary herbs will be on Monday at 6 p.m. and repeated on Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Arrowhead Gallery and Studios in Old Fort offers on-going classes in art and pottery. Classes in beginning quilting are also available on request. Contact us at a3l@arrowheadart.org or visit our Web site at www.arrowheadart.org for details or to register.
Arrowhead Gallery and Studios, Old Fort, also offers a “glaze your own” pottery workshop on an as-requested basis. The class would have a minimum of three students and cost $15 for one piece or $25 for two pieces. It includes your bisqueware, all glaze, class time, and firing. This is a great way to entertain friends or host a fun-filled party. No experience is required. Come play with us. We’ll call you when your pieces are fired and ready for pickup.
Mercy Fund Animal Rescue has dog houses available for animals in need. The animal rescue will deliver in McDowell and can make arrangements if the delivery is outside the county. If you have need or know someone in need of a dog house, contact us. We have a goal that no animal go without shelter. If you have a dog house to donate, contact Joy Harklerode. If you want to make a donation to help us reach our goal, you can donate to PayPal at mercyfund@yahoo.com or write a check to Mercy Fund Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 2371 Marion N.C. 28752. Please mark your donation for dog house program.
McDowell County Department of Social Services wants to let local Medicaid beneficiaries know about how to get care during the state of emergency for Hurricane Florence. Early prescription refills are allowed and encouraged. Medicaid pharmacists know that Medicaid will allow early refills. Get your prescription refills before the storm. Also, tell your county DSS now if you have a medical device that needs power. If you are evacuated, even out of state, Medicaid will cover a doctor visit. For more information, call the N.C. Medicaid Contact Center at 888-245-0179. Providers call the NCTracks Call Center at 866-246-8505.
Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com.
U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering disaster assistance to flood-impacted farmers and ranchers in North Carolina. The Farm Service Agency (FSA) stands ready to assist agricultural producers slammed by recent heavy rain. FSA reminds farmers and ranchers across the state of federal farm program benefits that may be available to help eligible producers recover from recent heavy rains and flooding. FSA offers disaster assistance and low-interest loan programs to assist agricultural producers in their recovery efforts following flood or similar qualifying natural disaster programs. Please call/email Kim Rumfelt at 828-439-9727 ext. 100 to report damages.
Want to help McDowell County be a great community by volunteering? Want to have the best lawn and landscape in the neighborhood? Want to grow magnificent veggies? If the answer is yes, the Extension Master Gardener volunteer program is for you. Applicants for the program should have some experience—little or a lot—with gardening, a willingness to learn, and a desire to share their knowledge with others. The Master Gardener volunteer training includes 13 three-hour sessions. Sessions will be on Thursday afternoon starting late winter 2019, exact date TBD. There is a fee for the Extension Master Gardener volunteer training plus 40 hours of volunteer time. We are always accepting applications. Read more at: https://mcdowell.ces.ncsu.edu/2018/10/extension-master-gardener-program-planned-for-2019/
McDowell Soil & Water Conservation District is taking applications for cost/share improvements to agricultural land. A current farmer with cattle or a crop will definitely want to speak with a staff member about money saving opportunities. New farmers are helped even more in our program. New and beginning farmers are now reimbursed at 90 percent for approved work. Take advantage of this opportunity as money will decrease when we near the end of the program year. Equipment rentals are also available. Please come by to speak with us at 25 South Garden St. in Marion, email us at daniel.rowe@mcdowellgov.com, or call us at 652-4434.
McDowell County has a chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). If alcohol is a problem for you, contact AA and it works. The AA Hotline is 828-251-4400. The meetings in Marion are held Monday through Friday at noon and Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 241 W. Court St. There are also meetings Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Parish House, 289 S. Main St.
Want to make a difference, touch lives, and impact your community? If so, several volunteer opportunities are available in the following positions: administrative office volunteer, patient/family support volunteer, bereavement support volunteer, We Honor Veterans volunteer, special events volunteer, and a newly added position, pastoral care volunteer. For more information about these positions, contact CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care McDowell Volunteer Services Department at 828-652-1318 ext.303. You can make an everlasting impact with just a few hours of your time a week.
If you want to plant a garden, but have limited space consider using Community Garden for Community Good. N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center and McDowell Master Gardener Volunteer Association sponsor Community Garden for Community Good for our community to grow food. The garden has several individual raised beds 12 foot by 4 foot. It is conveniently located on the grounds of Corpening YMCA at the soccer fields. Water, tools and a compost bin are available on-site for you to grow plenty of veggies for you, your family or donate to an organization that helps alleviate food insecurity. Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. There are many benefits to growing a garden: fresh food, exercise, and free therapy. Cost to lease a bed is $10 to help cover expenses. For more information, call 828-652-8104 or email Molly Sandfoss.
There is assistance available for people with Medicare who have limited incomes and resources. If they qualify, they can receive assistance with premiums, deductibles and co-payments for their prescriptions. If someone has a monthly income below $1,508 as an individual or $2,030 as a married couple living together and assets lower than $13,820 as an individual or $27,600 as a married couple living together (includes $1,500/person funeral or burial expense), they can visit their local Social Security office, call Social Security toll free at 1-800-772-1213, visit www.socialsecurity.gov, or request an extra help assistance application by contacting SHIIP. People who qualify for any level of Medicaid automatically qualify for LIS and do not need to apply. Each county in North Carolina has a SHIIP coordinating site that provides this service free of charge. McDowell Senior Center is the coordinating site for McDowell County. You can contact your local SHIIP Coordinating Site McDowell Senior Center 828-659-0821.
Glenwood High alumni have a limited number of their most recent pictorial book “Glenwood School Images” for sale. The book would make excellent gifts for anyone with ties to Glenwood School. The book contains more than 250 pictures from the past. Cost of the book is $15. For more information, call Jeanette Jarrett at 460-9641, Richard Buchanan at 460-2655 and Anne Randolph at 460-8823.
CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell is currently seeking volunteers. Positions available are patient/family care volunteers, veteran care volunteers, special program/event volunteers and administrative volunteers. Flexible days and hours. To learn more about these volunteer opportunities, contact Scott Sain at scott.sain@msj.org or call 828-652-1318.
» Home-delivered meals, the local Meals on Wheels program for McDowell County, is searching for drivers to cover a route on Thursday or Friday. Substitute drivers are also needed. Drivers use their own vehicles to deliver meals on routes throughout McDowell. Each route normally takes 1-1 1/2 hours to deliver. Meals are ready to be picked up at the Senior Center starting each day at 10:45 a.m. McDowell County offers mileage reimbursement to home delivered meals drivers. Individuals or groups interested in assisting with home delivered meals can call the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0826. Interested candidates can also email volctr@mcdowellgov.com for more information.
» McDowell Technical Community College’s Human Resources Development will have a class in Introduction to Manufacturing Certification. Participants who successfully complete this six-week class will have the opportunity to make connections with local manufacturing industries in McDowell County. Certificates/Certifications earned in this class include: OSHA Safety Certification, First Aid/CPR, Career Readiness Certification, Microsoft Digital Literacy, and Introduction to Advanced Manufacturing Skills. Plant tours, job interviews, on-the-job training and apprenticeships are also available. The class through March 7, Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. by NC Works Career Center at the Ford Miller Employment and Training Center. For further information, call Jimmy Hensley at 659-6001, ext. 140, or the front desk at ext. 101. This class is at no cost to unemployed and income-eligible individuals.
» McDowell County NCPreK Program has a few openings for children who turned 4 years of age by Aug. 31, 2017, and meet eligibility requirements. Call Stephanie at 828-559-9058, ext. 2000, for more information.
» Volunteers can combine their love of kids and animals by becoming part of a team of two to teach fourth-grade students at a McDowell County school about the proper care of their pets. Retired teachers are welcome. For further information, call Gwen at 652-0088.
» Do you care for and feed feral/community cats but can’t afford to get them spay or neutered? Mercy Fund Animal Rescue may be able to help you. Call Susan Menard with Mercy Fund Animal Rescue Inc at 828-317-1939 or email tnrsolution@morrisbb.net.
» McDowell Mission Ministries is in need of volunteers to supervise the Women’s Shelter and the Men’s Shelter. Volunteers are needed from 5-10 p.m. and also on weekends. Weekend hours would be very flexible. Volunteers are welcome to choose whatever times they could work, but are asked to commit to four-hour shifts. Night times are, of course, the most needed. Interested volunteers can contact Sabra Rock at 659-6490.
» A 12-step group for anyone with post-traumatic stress disorder meets at 5255 U.S. 70 W. on Saturdays from 4-5 p.m. For more information, call 828-559-2082.
» The McDowell County Chapter of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is in need of Kitten Socializers during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Volunteers are asked to hold and cuddle kittens in order to get them accustomed to human interaction. Well-socialized kittens have a much higher chance of being adopted. Call Jamie Stillwachs at 559-2777 or stop by 74 S. Main St. in Marion.
» Mountain Gateway Museum features a free bluegrass music jam from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday, except during major holiday weekends, on the museum’s front porch at 24 Water St., Old Fort. Musicians of all skill levels are welcome. Just bring your own instrument and join in. For more information, call 828-668-9259 or email www.mgmnc.org.
» Are you 55 or older and seeking employment? The Senior Community Service Employment Program may be the answer. Low-income seniors may qualify for paid job-training opportunities. Gain Job skills and earn money while working in your community. There is a priority for veterans. If you are low-income, you may qualify for paid employment skills training. To learn more, contact Blue Ridge Community Action at 828-438-6255. You may also apply at its website www.brcainc.org
» The McDowell County Chapter of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is in need of volunteers to help walk and socialize foster dogs. Although foster dogs are provided with a safe and loving home, most foster families are at work during the day, and so the dogs lack socialization. Volunteers would be paired with foster families to walk and play with an animal while they are away. Shifts are flexible. For more information, call Jamie Stillwachs at 559-2777 or stop by the store at 74 S. Main St. in Marion.
» New Hope, a domestic violence organization and shelter, is in need of volunteers for their thrift stores. If interested, call 828-652-8538.
» Sweet TEA for Jesus is accepting hygiene donations for the women and their children in need in McDowell County. Items needed include soap, toothpaste, hair care products, wash cloths, toilet paper, diapers (sizes 3-6) and more. Drop-off boxes are at The McDowell News on Logan Street and Appalachian Trading Post on U.S. 70 West. For more information, call Dawn Warren or Philista Gossett at 866-277-ST4J.
» McDowell Senior Center offers Tuesday night classes: beginners line dance at 5:30 p.m.; art class at 6 p.m.; and the exercise room is open on Tuesday evenings from 5-7:45 p.m. These classes are free and open to all adults. For more information, call the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0832.
» Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation needs volunteers in a variety of areas. For more information, contact Anissa Clark or Cindy Atkins at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation, 306 Deer Park Road, Nebo 28761 or call 652-3032.
» Hospice of McDowell County is holding new adult grief sessions. Sessions will continue for six more weeks. Opportunities will be provided for participants to express grief in healthy ways, learn self-care techniques and to commemorate and celebrate the lives of their loved ones. The participants will learn healthy coping skills as they grieve and mourn the loss of a loved one. They will learn about celebrating important memories and legacies of loved ones and identifying and utilizing support systems. The sessions will be held at Hospice of McDowell County’s conference room in the Hospice building at 575 Airport Road, Marion on Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m. Anyone interested in attending should call Diane Brooks at 828-652-1318 or 828-442-9931.
» N.C. Farm School is coming to Mills River. Go to www.ncfarmschool.com to learn more. The N.C. Farm School program offers eight business-planning seminars taught by extension specialist, agents and experienced farmers. These sessions give students the tools to create viable farm business plans. The goal of N.C. Farm School is to allow a pathway of success for farmers to generate profitable businesses. The program also includes field trips to working farms led by innovative, experienced farmers and agricultural professionals. Participants learn economically sustainable farming methods in a range of production systems, including fruits, vegetables, specialty crops, poultry, animal husbandry and agritourism.
» The McDowell County Senior Games Advisory Board is recruiting volunteers to serve on its board. Board members meet once a month and govern the McDowell Senior Games as well as decide on the dates for each year’s senior games. Board members do not have to be seniors. Those interested in becoming board members are asked to call Brenda Monosso at 659-0832 or email her at bmonosso@mcdowellseniorcenter.org.
» Donations and memorials are being accepted for the John Childers scholarship fund. Scholarships are awarded to deserving McDowell County high school seniors. Tax-deductible contributions may be made to Conley Memorial Presbyterian Church, 500 Old Linville Road, Marion, for the scholarship fund.
» Develop brain power and socialize with others while learning to play mah jong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center. Experienced players are also welcome. For more information, call Pat Peters at 756-1174.
» Foothills Community Band has weekly practice on Tuesdays. Those who can play a band instrument are invited to take part. Practice is at 7:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the First Presbyterian Church at 79 Academy St., Marion.
» The Partnership for Children of the Foothills is enrolling McDowell County children from birth to age 5 in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program. This program provides a free book sent in the mail each month. For information, call 803-3149.
» MACA will host yoga classes on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. Classes are $7. Mats will be provided or you can bring your own. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and arrive 10 minutes early to sign in. For information, call 652-8610.
» Nebo Elementary is looking for donations of annuals from Nebo School. Any annuals before 1949 or from 1955-62 and 1964 can be donated at the front office of the school during regular school hours. Donated yearbooks will be preserved in the school’s library.
» Mercy Fund Animal Rescue would like to help anyone taking care of feral cats to spay/neuter the animals. For information on the help they can provide, call Susan at 317-1939 or email tnrsolution@morrisbb.net.
» McDowell County Guardian Ad Litem Program is recruiting child advocate volunteers to speak for abused or neglected children in court. Volunteers track a child’s case and report the child’s wishes to court. Volunteers should expect to spend eight to 15 hours a month. For more information, contact Michele Rink at michele.a.rink@nccourts.org or 652-4632.
