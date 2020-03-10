Community Briefs

The Arrowhead Gallery and Studios in Old Fort offers on-going classes in art and pottery. Classes in beginning quilting are also available on request. Contact us at a3l@arrowheadart.org or visit our Web site at www.arrowheadart.org for details or to register.

Arrowhead Gallery and Studios, Old Fort, also offers a “glaze your own” pottery workshop on an as-requested basis. The class would have a minimum of three students and cost $15 for one piece or $25 for two pieces. It includes your bisqueware, all glaze, class time, and firing. This is a great way to entertain friends or host a fun-filled party. No experience is required. Come play with us. We’ll call you when your pieces are fired and ready for pickup.

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue has dog houses available for animals in need. The animal rescue will deliver in McDowell and can make arrangements if the delivery is outside the county. If you have need or know someone in need of a dog house, contact us. We have a goal that no animal go without shelter. If you have a dog house to donate, contact Joy Harklerode. If you want to make a donation to help us reach our goal, you can donate to PayPal at mercyfund@yahoo.com or write a check to Mercy Fund Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 2371 Marion N.C. 28752. Please mark your donation for dog house program.