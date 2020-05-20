Community Briefs

Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation needs volunteers (groups, individuals and youth). For more information, contact Anissa Clark at 306 Deer Park Road, Nebo, NC 28761 or call 828-652-3032.

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue has dog houses available for animals in need. The animal rescue will deliver in McDowell and can make arrangements if the delivery is outside the county. If you have need or know someone in need of a dog house, contact us. We have a goal that no animal go without shelter. If you have a dog house to donate, contact Joy Harklerode. If you want to make a donation to help us reach our goal, you can donate to PayPal at mercyfund@yahoo.com or write a check to Mercy Fund Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 2371 Marion N.C. 28752. Please mark your donation for dog house program.

Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com.