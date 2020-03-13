Community Briefs

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue has dog houses available for animals in need. The animal rescue will deliver in McDowell and can make arrangements if the delivery is outside the county. If you have need or know someone in need of a dog house, contact us. We have a goal that no animal go without shelter. If you have a dog house to donate, contact Joy Harklerode. If you want to make a donation to help us reach our goal, you can donate to PayPal at mercyfund@yahoo.com or write a check to Mercy Fund Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 2371 Marion N.C. 28752. Please mark your donation for dog house program.

McDowell County Department of Social Services wants to let local Medicaid beneficiaries know about how to get care during the state of emergency for Hurricane Florence. Early prescription refills are allowed and encouraged. Medicaid pharmacists know that Medicaid will allow early refills. Get your prescription refills before the storm. Also, tell your county DSS now if you have a medical device that needs power. If you are evacuated, even out of state, Medicaid will cover a doctor visit. For more information, call the N.C. Medicaid Contact Center at 888-245-0179. Providers call the NCTracks Call Center at 866-246-8505.