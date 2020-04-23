Community Briefs

» The board of the Bethlehem Community Cemetery near Old Fort wants to remind folks who have put flowers out in local nonprofit cemeteries last year for decoration or Christmas that it is about time for many cemeteries to start mowing and weed eating. The public is asked to pick them up and take them home to freshen and reuse later, if serviceable. Pick them up and take off with your trash if not. Flowers not in a saddle on top of a monument or deteriorated will be discarded in most cemeteries. If they have disappeared, do not assume they were stolen. Picking them up and hauling to trash is a lot of work for usually a very small number of volunteers. For more information, call Bob Smith at 925-7070.