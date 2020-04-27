Community Briefs

There is assistance available for people with Medicare who have limited incomes and resources. If they qualify, they can receive assistance with premiums, deductibles and co-payments for their prescriptions. If someone has a monthly income below $1,508 as an individual or $2,030 as a married couple living together and assets lower than $13,820 as an individual or $27,600 as a married couple living together (includes $1,500/person funeral or burial expense), they can visit their local Social Security office, call Social Security toll free at 1-800-772-1213, visit www.socialsecurity.gov, or request an extra help assistance application by contacting SHIIP. People who qualify for any level of Medicaid automatically qualify for LIS and do not need to apply. Each county in North Carolina has a SHIIP coordinating site that provides this service free of charge. McDowell Senior Center is the coordinating site for McDowell County. You can contact your local SHIIP Coordinating Site McDowell Senior Center 828-659-0821.