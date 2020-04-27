Community Briefs

.Mission My Care Now, located on the Mission Hospital McDowell campus, will be temporarily closed as of Monday, April 14. Walk-in primary care services will now be offered at the Mission Health Center Sugar Hill, located at: 1633 Sugar Hill Road, Marion. For more information, call 828-652-7776. Updated practice hours of operation can be located at missionhealth.org/covid-hours.
A local group of gardeners are selling plants. Vegetables (including heirloom tomatoes), herbs, bushes and perennials. To get a list of plants with low prices and pick-up information call 828-652-7057 or e-mail cjzimmer@frontier.com. Safety precautions will be taken during the sale. All proceeds benefit local horticultural scholarship.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the McDowell County Board of Elections office will be closed to the public until further notice. Voter registration applications can be obtained at the Board of Elections Office, 2458 N.C. 226 South, Marion. An application box/drop box is located to the right of the front door. You also go online at ncsbe.gov or ncdot.gov. You can mail the applications to McDowell County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 1509, Marion, N.C. 28752 N.C. Voter Registration Application can be found on the Web at https://dl.ncsbe.gov/Voter_Registration/NCVoterRegForm_06W.pdf.
Absentee ballot request forms can be obtained at the McDowell County Board of Elections office. An application box/drop box is located to the right of the front door. Or you can go online: https://mcdowellboe.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/absentee-request-06.23.2020.pdf. Mail the absentee ballot request forms to: McDowell County Board of Elections 2458 N.C. 226 S., Marion, N.C. 28752. Staff will be available by phone at (828) 659-0834 ext. 1342 or 1336.
The McDowell County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to serve on the Planning Board; Agriculture Advisory Board; and MTCC Board of Trustees. Applications are available online at mcdowellgov.com. All applications must be received by Tuesday, May 5. Any questions call Cheryl Mitchell at 652-7121 x 1325.
Until further notice, most McDowell Technical Community College classes, services, and operations will transition to an online format. The health and safety of our students, employees, and visitors remains the college’s top priority. MTCC officials ask that anyone who has a fever or other symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or who may have been exposed to people who have COVID-19, please refrain from coming to any McDowell Tech location, including N.C. Works and the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. Please call 828-652-6021 if you have questions.
Due to the coronavirus, the N.C. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center has postponed the following meetings and events that were previously scheduled for April: 4-H Club meetings, 4-H shooting sports practices, the McDowell Youth Foundation meeting, Agritourism: Showcasing the Foothills Food & Farms, N.C. Wildlife Hunter Education District 8 Tournament, 4-H Achievement Night, Kathy Norman Memorial Jr. Horseshow and the Report to the People Fair. As of now, the Cooperative Extension’s Office is now open but the staff is asking the public to limit visits to the office in an effort to prevent spread of COVID-19. For more information, call 652-8104.
Newcomers and Friends is canceling its April and May meetings for the health of all. Newcomers plan to resume the regular schedule in September on the 8th, the second Tuesday. Socializing and a potluck is the program for the day.
Mountain Gateway Museum’s 36th annual Pioneer Day festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, has been postponed. Organizers are hoping to reschedule this free, family-oriented event for Saturday, July 4. All previously scheduled events and programs have been cancelled through May 2020. The museum is in the process of contacting vendors, demonstrators and others who have submitted booth application forms and rental payment for Pioneer Day 2020. If you are a vendor and haven’t been contacted, call 828-668-9259 or e-mail RoAnn Bishop at roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov. Please monitor the museum’s Website for updates about Pioneer Day and other upcoming events at MGM. The museum will post new information as soon as it is available.
American Legion Post 56 has canceled their regular monthly meeting which was scheduled for today, April 28. This is in accordance with the N.C. Governor’s Executive Order 121. The American Legion will be scheduling a telephone conference call in the near future. Members who normally attend the monthly meetings will be notified of this teleconference. Contact Commander Alan Mainer for more information.
The registration deadline for the 2020 McDowell County Senior Games has been postponed to Thursday, April 30.
The Historic Carson House has delayed the opening date of the museum until May 1, 2020. The opening date may be extended depending on the status of the coronavirus. The annual Dinner on Buck Creek fundraiser scheduled for May 16 has also been canceled.
All community forums (West Marion, Marion East and Old Fort) are cancelled until Thursday, April 30 per guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Health officials encourage social distancing and limiting group meetings with more than 10 people to stop the spread of COVID-19. The community forums will continue to use social media to share information and support the community. If you or a neighbor need anything, please let them know. Contact them through Facebook messenger or email. You can contact the forum leaders: Paula Avery, paula@westmarion.org; Ginger Webb, cepmcdowell@gmail.com; Kitty Wilson, kitty.g.wilson@gmail.com; and Lavita Logan, lavitalogan@yahoo.com.
The Saturday, May 2 Downtown Marion Yard Sale has been canceled. At this time, the Aug. 1 Yard Sale is still on schedule. For more information, call Marion Business Association at 828-652-2215.
The Marion City Council will meet on Monday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Marion City Hall, located at 194 North Main St., Marion. The purpose of the meeting is for the City Council to conduct a pre-budget workshop/planning session to discuss issues involving the 2020-21 city budget, to discuss current and future projects and priorities, to consider adopting a resolution to accept a USDA letter of conditions, authorizing city of Marion officials to execute loan documents and establishing interest rate parameters for additional funding for the Marion Community Park stormwater repair project, and to consider adoption of a Capital Project Ordinance Amendment for the Marion Community Park stormwater repair project.
The Marion City Council has canceled its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The annual Relay for Life survivor dinner has been canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
The DMV office in Marion is closed until further notice. Residents are urged to use online services whenever possible.
Soup and a Bowl 2020 has been postponed until further notice. If you already have tickets or reservations, your seat is secure for the to-be-rescheduled date.
The Dysartsville Community Club will not meet in April. The Relay for Life indoor yard sale at the Dysartsville Community Building originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 has been postponed for a later date.
The Glenwood alumni dinner meeting for the spring has been canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
The annual Relay for Life celebration has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 3 from 5-9 p.m. at Tom Johnson Camping Center.
McDowell Technical Community College’s Child Development Center is now taking applications for N.C. Pre-K fall enrollment. Contact Melisa Smith for questions and to get an application (828-652-0637; melisas@mcdowelltech.edu).
The McDowell County Head Start and Early Head Start programs are currently taking applications for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. Families with children 6 weeks of age up to 4 years old are eligible to apply. Call 828-652-3229 for more information or visit the Head Start website at www.mcdowellheadstart.org.
As of Oct. 1, there are changes to the McDowell Department of Social Services’ Crisis Intervention Program for heating and cooling assistance. DSS is now required to have proof of income before the application can be processed. When residents come in to apply, they have to bring in the previous month’s pay stubs or statement from an employer to insure that application can be processed in a timely manner. For more information, contact Economic Services Supervisor Donna Wilson at 828-659-0628.
CarePartners Hospice Palliative Care McDowell currently has two volunteer positions available with the hair care specialist team. If you hold a current N.C. cosmetology or barber license and have a desire to share your gift with patients in need, contact the office for more information at 828-652-1318 or by email to James.Sain@HCAhealthcare.com.
The McDowell County Board of Elections adopted a resolution on Friday, Jan. 10 to change the polling place for the Crooked Creek Precinct to the new Crooked Creek Fire Department, located at 4503 Bat Cave Road, Old Fort. This change became effective with the March 3, 2020 Primary election and for all future elections. If you have any questions please contact Kim Welborn, director of McDowell County Board of Elections, at 659-0834.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation needs volunteers (groups, individuals and youth). For more information, contact Anissa Clark at 306 Deer Park Road, Nebo, N.C. 28761 or call 828-652-3032.
Mercy Fund Animal Rescue has dog houses available for animals in need. The animal rescue will deliver in McDowell and can make arrangements if the delivery is outside the county. If you have need or know someone in need of a dog house, contact us. We have a goal that no animal go without shelter. If you have a dog house to donate, contact Joy Harklerode. If you want to make a donation to help us reach our goal, you can donate to PayPal at mercyfund@yahoo.com or write a check to Mercy Fund Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 2371 Marion N.C. 28752. Please mark your donation for dog house program.
Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com.
Want to make a difference, touch lives, and impact your community? If so, several volunteer opportunities are available in the following positions: administrative office volunteer, patient/family support volunteer, bereavement support volunteer, We Honor Veterans volunteer, special events volunteer, and a newly added position, pastoral care volunteer. For more information about these positions, contact CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care McDowell Volunteer Services Department at 828-652-1318 ext.303. You can make an everlasting impact with just a few hours of your time a week.
If you want to plant a garden, but have limited space consider using Community Garden for Community Good. N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center and McDowell Master Gardener Volunteer Association sponsor Community Garden for Community Good for our community to grow food. The garden has several individual raised beds 12 foot by 4 foot. It is conveniently located on the grounds of Corpening YMCA at the soccer fields. Water, tools and a compost bin are available on-site for you to grow plenty of veggies for you, your family or donate to an organization that helps alleviate food insecurity. Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. There are many benefits to growing a garden: fresh food, exercise, and free therapy. Cost to lease a bed is $10 to help cover expenses. For more information, call 828-652-8104 or email Molly Sandfoss.
There is assistance available for people with Medicare who have limited incomes and resources. If they qualify, they can receive assistance with premiums, deductibles and co-payments for their prescriptions. If someone has a monthly income below $1,508 as an individual or $2,030 as a married couple living together and assets lower than $13,820 as an individual or $27,600 as a married couple living together (includes $1,500/person funeral or burial expense), they can visit their local Social Security office, call Social Security toll free at 1-800-772-1213, visit www.socialsecurity.gov, or request an extra help assistance application by contacting SHIIP. People who qualify for any level of Medicaid automatically qualify for LIS and do not need to apply. Each county in North Carolina has a SHIIP coordinating site that provides this service free of charge. McDowell Senior Center is the coordinating site for McDowell County. You can contact your local SHIIP Coordinating Site McDowell Senior Center 828-659-0821.
Glenwood High alumni have a limited number of their most recent pictorial book “Glenwood School Images” for sale. The book would make excellent gifts for anyone with ties to Glenwood School. The book contains more than 250 pictures from the past. Cost of the book is $15. For more information, call Jeanette Jarrett at 460-9641, Richard Buchanan at 460-2655 and Anne Randolph at 460-8823.
CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell is currently seeking volunteers. Positions available are patient/family care volunteers, veteran care volunteers, special program/event volunteers and administrative volunteers. Flexible days and hours. To learn more about these volunteer opportunities, contact Scott Sain at scott.sain@msj.org or call 828-652-1318.
Home-delivered meals, the local Meals on Wheels program for McDowell County needs drivers and substitute drivers. Drivers use their own vehicles to deliver meals on routes throughout McDowell. Each route normally takes 1-1 1/2 hours to deliver. Meals are ready to be picked up at the Senior Center starting each day at 10:45 a.m. McDowell County offers mileage reimbursement to home delivered meals drivers. Individuals or groups interested in assisting with home delivered meals can call the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0826. Interested candidates can also email volctr@mcdowellgov.com for more information.
» A 12-step group for anyone with post-traumatic stress disorder meets at 5255 U.S. 70 W. on Saturdays from 4-5 p.m. For more information, call 828-559-2082.
» Are you 55 or older and seeking employment? The Senior Community Service Employment Program may be the answer. Low-income seniors may qualify for paid job-training opportunities. Gain Job skills and earn money while working in your community. There is a priority for veterans. If you are low-income, you may qualify for paid employment skills training. To learn more, contact Blue Ridge Community Action at 828-438-6255. You may also apply at its website www.brcainc.org
» New Hope, a domestic violence organization and shelter, is in need of volunteers for their thrift stores. If interested, call 828-652-8538.
» Nebo Elementary is looking for donations of annuals from Nebo School. Any annuals before 1949 or from 1955-62 and 1964 can be donated at the front office of the school during regular school hours. Donated yearbooks will be preserved in the school’s library.
» Mercy Fund Animal Rescue would like to help anyone taking care of feral cats to spay/neuter the animals. For information on the help they can provide, call Susan at 317-1939 or email tnrsolution@morrisbb.net.
» McDowell County Guardian Ad Litem Program is recruiting child advocate volunteers to speak for abused or neglected children in court. Volunteers track a child’s case and report the child’s wishes to court. Volunteers should expect to spend eight to 15 hours a month. For more information, contact Michele Rink at michele.a.rink@nccourts.org or 652-4632.
