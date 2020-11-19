Marion felon sentenced to federal prison

ASHEVILLE -- A Marion man with a long criminal history will spend more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray said Thursday that Jonathan Brooks Floyd, 43, of Marion was sentenced to 178 months -– or more than 14 years -- in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release. U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also sentenced Floyd to five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to Thursday’s sentencing hearing and documents filed with the court, in November 2019 law enforcement became aware that Floyd was trafficking methamphetamine.

During a search of Floyd’s residence, law enforcement discovered more than 625 grams of methamphetamine and five firearms, according to the news release.

Floyd pleaded guilty to the drug charge on June 1, 2020. Floyd’s previous convictions in North Carolina, including a habitual felon conviction, contributed to the court’s prison sentence.

