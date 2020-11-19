Marion felon sentenced to federal prison

ASHEVILLE -- A Marion man with a long criminal history will spend more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge in federal court.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray said Thursday that Jonathan Brooks Floyd, 43, of Marion was sentenced to 178 months -– or more than 14 years -- in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release. U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also sentenced Floyd to five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
According to Thursday’s sentencing hearing and documents filed with the court, in November 2019 law enforcement became aware that Floyd was trafficking methamphetamine.
During a search of Floyd’s residence, law enforcement discovered more than 625 grams of methamphetamine and five firearms, according to the news release.
Floyd pleaded guilty to the drug charge on June 1, 2020. Floyd’s previous convictions in North Carolina, including a habitual felon conviction, contributed to the court’s prison sentence.
Earlier this year, Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Floyd with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana.
According to a previous news release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:54 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, Watson stopped two motorcycles on Harmony Grove Road for traffic violations. Floyd was driving one.
A search of the suspect and the bike at that time turned up a handgun, 2.13 grams of marijuana and 30 ½ various pills.
The N.C. Department Public Safety’s offender website said Floyd has a criminal history dating back to 2002, with convictions for, among other crimes, identity theft, larceny, financial card fraud, felony breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, defrauding a drug or alcohol test, criminal contempt and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
Floyd is currently in custody and will be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his sentence upon designation of a federal facility.
U.S. Attorney Murray thanked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation of this case.
Assistant United States Attorney John Pritchard of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville prosecuted the case.
