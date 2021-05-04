Earl Scruggs Center announces Summer Concert Series

Live music returns to the Earl Scruggs Center, and the heart of Cleveland County, with the announcement of the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series. This series features a slate of nationally and regionally known artists who have headlined festivals and appeared in venues such as the Grand Ole Opry, the White House and a variety of television programs. In addition, the lineup includes critically acclaimed artists, International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winners and a GRAMMY award winner.
The Summer Concert Series includes six shows, running from May 13 to Aug. 7, with performances by Andrew Finn Magill, Dom Flemons, the Tray Wellington Band, Rissi Palmer, Darin Aldridge and Presley Barker, and Carley Arrowood and Daniel Thrailkill. All Summer Concert Series shows will take place in the Great Hall at the Earl Scruggs Center. Tickets to each show are limited due to current capacity restrictions; however, additional tickets may be released as the situation changes.
Additional lineup and artist information:
Andrew Finn Magill
When: Thursday, May 13, 7 p.m.
Ticket Price: $10
Since Andrew (Finn) Magill’s Roots debuted at No. 46 on the Folk DJ charts in 2016, Magill has been headlining Irish festivals across the U.S. and touring internationally. He has carved out a name for himself in Irish, American, jazz and Brazilian music and has been featured on TEDx, NPR, MTV and Avianca in-flight entertainment. He is a 2019 North Carolina Arts Council Fellow, All-Ireland Fiddle finalist and Ropeadope Recording artist.
Don Flemons
When: Wednesday, June 2, 7 p.m.
Ticket Price: $25 presale, $30 Day of Show
GRAMMY Award Winner, Two-Time EMMY Nominee, 2020 U.S. Artists Fellow Dom Flemons is originally from Phoenix, Arizona, and currently lives in the Chicago area with his family. He has branded the moniker The American Songster since his repertoire of music covers over 100 years of early American popular music. Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, slam poet, music scholar, historian and record collector. He is considered an expert player on the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones. Flemons was selected for the prestigious 2020 United States Artists Fellowship Award for the Traditional Arts category, which was generously supported by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Tray Wellington Band
When: Friday, June 15, 7 p.m.
Ticket Price: $15
The Tray Wellington Band is a high energy, acoustic newgrass group led by banjo virtuoso, IBMA award winner and 2019 Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year, Tray Wellington. This group pushes the bounds of bluegrass music, incorporating Bossa Nova, jazz, and blues elements to their originals to create a unique and exciting new sound while paying tribute to their bluegrass heroes.
Rissi Palmer
When: Thursday, July 1, 7 p.m.
Ticket Price: Free Virtual Show
Rissi Palmer’s gift lies in reaching across all musical boundaries. While she made her mark in country music, she is equally at home in R&B music, bringing the entire spectrum of popular music to bear on music she calls “Southern Soul.” A few highlights throughout her musical career includes performances at The White House, Lincoln Center and the Grand Ole Opry. She has toured extensively across the country, sharing stages with Taylor Swift, The Eagles, Chris Young, Charley Crockett and many more. Sponsored by Visit Cleveland County — Carolina’s Land of Rhythm and Roots.
Darin Aldridge and Presley Barker: If Instruments Could Talk
When: Thursday, July 15, 7 p.m.
Ticket Price: $20
IBMA award-winning musician and regular Grand Ole Opry performer Darin Aldridge will share the captivating stories behind a number of beautifully hand-crafted stringed instruments from the personal collection he has amassed over 25 years of playing professionally. Joined by guitar virtuoso Presley Barker, the two will perform songs displaying the resonance of the instruments and their expertise as musicians.
Carley Arrowood and Daniel Thrailkill
When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2 p.m.
Ticket Price: $10
Carley Arrowood and Daniel Thrailkill bring bluegrass and gospel harmonies together with a progressive instrumental sound that make for a fun and heartwarming show, full of old favorites and original songs. Daniel Thrailkill was the 2018 IBMA Momentum Vocalist of the Year as well as the 2017 South Carolina Flatpicking Champion. Carley Arrowood is a Mountain Home Music Company Recording Artist, and has released a number of singles, including her original song, “Dear Juliana” and the chart topper “Goin’ Home Comin’ On.” Carley is the 2017 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year (Fiddle) and has performed on stages such as the Grand Ole Opry and Merlefest with former band configurations.
The Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series is made possible through the generosity of Presenting Sponsor, the Don and Carla Beam Family Foundation. To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series, visit www.earlscruggs.org/events or call 704-487-6233.
About the Earl Scruggs Center
Earl Scruggs Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesdays until 6 p.m.