Earl Scruggs Center announces Summer Concert Series

Live music returns to the Earl Scruggs Center, and the heart of Cleveland County, with the announcement of the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series. This series features a slate of nationally and regionally known artists who have headlined festivals and appeared in venues such as the Grand Ole Opry, the White House and a variety of television programs. In addition, the lineup includes critically acclaimed artists, International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winners and a GRAMMY award winner.

The Summer Concert Series includes six shows, running from May 13 to Aug. 7, with performances by Andrew Finn Magill, Dom Flemons, the Tray Wellington Band, Rissi Palmer, Darin Aldridge and Presley Barker, and Carley Arrowood and Daniel Thrailkill. All Summer Concert Series shows will take place in the Great Hall at the Earl Scruggs Center. Tickets to each show are limited due to current capacity restrictions; however, additional tickets may be released as the situation changes.

Additional lineup and artist information:

Andrew Finn Magill

When: Thursday, May 13, 7 p.m.

Ticket Price: $10