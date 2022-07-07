Earl Scruggs Music Festival shares daily artist lineup for inaugural Sept. 2-4, 2022 event

MILL SPRING -- Earl Scruggs Music Festival has announced the daily lineup for its inaugural event taking place September 2-4, 2022 at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring.

Ringing in the weekend with his star-studded outfit My Bluegrass Heart, multi GRAMMY-winning banjoist Béla Fleck will lead Friday’s lineup alongside heavyweights Sam Bush, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Earls of Leicester, and Jerry Douglas, who was previously announced as festival host and artist-in-residence.

Saturday standouts include jam-grass veterans Leftover Salmon, decorated multi-instrumentalist and composer Alison Brown, country-rock icons Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and a choice display of North Carolina talent featuring Rissi Palmer, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Balsam Range and more. Dom Flemons, Chatham County Line, and Becky Buller Band are set to close the festival with a can’t-miss Sunday spread. View the complete day-by-day breakdown below.

Coming to the palisades of the Blue Ridge Mountains this summer, the first ever Earl Scruggs Music Festival will celebrate a Cleveland County native whose innovative banjo technique transformed the course of American music. Produced in collaboration with the Earl Scruggs Center, WNCW 88.7, and Isothermal Community College, the groundbreaking event supports a two-fold mission to underwrite educational programming and community outreach in Earl’s home region while carrying his legacy into the context of modern culture. Festival goers will see his far-reaching impact on full display this Labor Day Weekend, with a legion of his successors representing the very best in bluegrass, old-time, and Americana across three days.

Single Day passes to Earl Scruggs Music Festival are on sale now via the festival’s website at $75 (Friday and Saturday) and $55 (Sunday) for General Admission. Grandstand Single Day passes are priced at $95 (Friday and Saturday) and $75 Sunday. A limited number of General Admission and Grandstand Weekend tickets are still available at the current pricing level of $200 and $250, respectively. Patron VIP passes are now sold out. To explore premium options, purchase tickets, and stay up-to-date on all things Earl Scruggs Music Festival, visit earlscruggsmusicfestival.com.

Stay tuned for additional announcements regarding workshops, interactive programming, and curated collaborations to be revealed in August.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2022 Daily Lineup

Friday, September 2

Jerry Douglas, host

The Earls of Leicester

Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart

Featuring Billy Contreras, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton

Sam Bush

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Acoustic Syndicate

Fireside Collective

The Barefoot Movement

Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth

Jon Stickley Trio

Chatham Rabbits

Saturday, September 3

Jerry Douglas, host

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Leftover Salmon

Alison Brown

Balsam Range

Acoustic Syndicate

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Chatham County Line

Fireside Collective

Unspoken Tradition

Rissi Palmer

Bella White

Lakota John

Sunday, September 4

Jerry Douglas, host

Chatham County Line

Dom Flemons

Becky Buller Band

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

About Earl Scruggs Music Festival

Established in partnership with WNCW 88.7 at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC and the Earl Scruggs Center located in Shelby, NC, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will celebrate the legacy of an American music legend who pioneered a unique style of banjo picking, coined “Scruggs style.” His collaborations with Bill Monroe & the Blue Grass Boys, as well as Lester Flatt and the Foggy Mountain Boys helped to christen the bluegrass genre in the late 1940s. With a standout lineup featuring the best in traditional roots music and progressive fusions, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will illuminate the profound impact that Scruggs had on American culture, while uplifting fresh and noteworthy voices in the genre. A portion of proceeds will support the festival’s beneficiaries, the Earl Scruggs Center and Isothermal Community College, who serve Earl Scruggs’ home region of the Carolina Foothills with cultural programming through multiple channels.

About Earl Scruggs Center

The Earl Scruggs Center combines the life story of legendary five-string banjo master and Cleveland County native, Earl Scruggs, with the unique and engaging story of the history and cultural traditions of the region in which Scruggs was born and raised. It was in the nearby Flint Hill community where Scruggs learned to play banjo and began the three-finger playing style that has come to be known around the world as “Scruggs Style.” The Earl Scruggs Center explores Scruggs’ innovative career and the community that gave it shape while celebrating how he crossed musical boundaries and defined the voice of the banjo to the world. Mr. Scruggs embraced tradition while also adapting to the changing times and looking toward the future – themes which resonate throughout the Center. Engaging exhibits, special event space and rich programming provide a uniquely rich experience for visitors.

About Tryon International Equestrian Center

Tryon International Equestrian Center at Tryon Resort is the ultimate international destination for all who love horses, outdoor living and an active lifestyle. As host of the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018, Tryon International Equestrian Center offers first-class facilities for all FEI disciplines in addition to showcasing hunter/jumper, equitation, steeplechase, polo, and multi discipline events in Mill Spring, NC. From carousel to competition, the mission of Tryon Resort is to celebrate the magic of the horse, grow equestrian sport, and increase access to this majestic animal. A haven for equestrian competitors and enthusiasts alike, Tryon Resort is an iconic, year-round destination for connoisseurs of diverse cuisine and shopping, lodging getaways, and family entertainment.

About WNCW 88.7, Isothermal Community College

WNCW is a listener-supported public media service of Isothermal Community College, which serves the community through advancing new musical discoveries, showcasing local and regional talent, and preserving and promoting the traditions of Appalachian and roots music in our area and beyond. The station’s eclectic mix includes Americana, Triple-A rock/acoustic, bluegrass, blues, jazz, reggae, world, and other roots music styles, in addition to weekly spotlights on jam bands, Frank Zappa, and more. Live artist interviews and performances are broadcast frequently from WNCW’s professional recording studio, “Studio B”. As the flagship bluegrass station, WNCW broadcasts contemporary, traditional, and historical bluegrass music for eight hours each Saturday. Listeners can find WNCW at 88.7 FM throughout most of its listening area, which includes Western NC, Upstate SC and Eastern Tennessee. Translators rebroadcast the signal at 101.3 in Charlotte, 97.3 in Greenville, 92.9 in Boone and 90.9 WSIF in Wilkesboro. The station also has a worldwide audience through its livestream at wncw.org

About Come Hear NC

Come Hear NC is a project of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources designed to celebrate, support, and help sustain North Carolinians’ groundbreaking contributions to American music. From banjo and guitar innovators Earl Scruggs and Doc Watson to Nina Simone, George Clinton, Etta Baker, James Taylor, J. Cole, John Coltrane, and everything in between, North Carolina musicians have impacted audiences across the globe. Today over 40,000 North Carolinians work in the music industry, and countless more enjoy the art that comes from that work. Come Hear NC is proud to support all "made-in NC music."