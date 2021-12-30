Eight decades of Wigilia: a Polish Christmas Eve tradition

As a child, Pickering and her family would go to Mass up to three times a day, starting at 6 a.m. She would sing in the choir and listen intently to the service, she and her brother waiting eagerly to get home and finally open the gifts under the Christmas tree.

“We were told as children that the way we behaved on Christmas was the way we were going to behave for the rest of the year, so we better be on our best behavior that day,” she said. “We had to make sure we were good.”

To this day, Pickering still spends some of her holiday at her church, singing Christmas carols that include a lullaby to Jesus, she said.

Two of her daughters and eight of her grandchildren now live in California, and one of her sons lives in Spain with her daughter-in-law and another grandchild. Though the family is spread far apart, she carries on some traditions at home with her husband, John Pickering, and son John Pickering Jr.

And across the country in California, one of her daughters keeps the spirit of Wigilia alive by continuing the Christmas wafer tradition.