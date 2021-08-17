 Skip to main content
Earthquake recorded near Morganton Tuesday morning
morganton quake.jpg
USGS

Did you shake, rattle and roll this morning?

Social media was lighting up Tuesday morning about an earthquake near Morganton. The U.S. Geological Survey website that tracks earthquakes worldwide said 2.7 magnitude quake was recorded just north of Morganton at around 9:20 a.m.

Did you feel it?

