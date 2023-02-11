Meet Dorothy. Dorothy is 1 year old. She came to us with her sister, Blanche. She likes to play with... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A suspect has been charged with murder after a Monday night shooting in McDowell County, authorities said Tuesday.
The city of Marion now has a master plan to improve the Peavine Trail with the goal of making it an even more attractive destination for jogge…
UPDATE: At 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, multiple media outlets reported the balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach.…
In what has been a very mild winter so far across McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina, a storm system this weekend looks to…
The Pentagon says it's a Chinese spy balloon. China says it's just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research. But the…