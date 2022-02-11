Dolly offers employees free college

While promoting reading, Dolly is also planning a bright future for those who work for her.

Officials with Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced on Feb. 10 that the company will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for any employee who chooses to pursue further education.

The significant investment in employee education will be made possible by Herschend’s GROW U., a new program piloted by Herschend Enterprises, Dolly Parton’s operating partner in Dollywood.

The program makes it easier for employees, known at Dollywood as hosts, to pursue their personal and professional dreams through education. The program officially launches February 24 for all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at Dollywood Parks & Resorts. Hosts can enroll in the program on their first day of employment.

Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company, said, “Our goal at Dollywood Parks and Resorts is to provide the best possible experience for both our guests and our hosts. We know when our hosts are happy and feel cared for that they are going to pass that along to our guests. The creation of the program allows another avenue for us to care for our hosts.