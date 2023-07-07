As you know if you read it, normally my column is meant to make you smile or feel better or consider a positive. As I’ve said before in print, I don’t take on hard news; we have smart people to do that. However, on occasion, I can wind up some of my “peeves” and turn them loose on paper, maybe just to make myself feel better, as I did in my last piece. Here I am again with a follow-up. Bear with me.

OK. I’m old. However, after all this time, I’ve discovered I don’t know nor understand “diddly squat” about life. Aren’t we supposed to get smarter the longer we live? @#$*! After living a pile of decades, I realize I understand less than what I did at 16. How is that possible?

Don’t misunderstand. I “ain’t” ready to give up the ghost yet but at this time and advanced age, I would welcome a clearer life perspective and a bit more faith in how the world and our beloved nation are working (ha) themselves out.

Here we have the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. Then there are the rustling sabers from North Korea, to say nothing of China’s middle finger in the U.S. skies. Washington can’t get its act together in a timely fashion, regardless of how decisions affect the average American — which, by the way, is most of us. And these issues just scratch the scary surface. Dear Gussey, as my favorite aunt would say, “where do we go from here?”

I’m tired of politicians who work so diligently to “feather” their own nests and forget they have constituents depending on their decisions. Why is it that the salt-of-the-earth person typically falls victim to the unscrupulous, power-hungry, self-serving twit? I know. This is simply how the world and politics work and always have, and anyone who challenges the system gets squashed like a bug. Well, I’m fed up with the “system.” However, this isn’t going to do me or you any good because the “system” has grown so large and so powerful that nothing you nor I say or do will make much, if any, difference. State and national elections give us a voice but then what happens? So much for democracy. However, if we don’t rebel in “civil disobedience,” and hold our politicians/leaders accountable, will anything ever change? Will negatives ever turn to positives?

It’s probably a given that during and after the Great Depression and each World War, folks wondered if the good old USA and the world could get any worse. Yet, these days when super powers start a little saber rattling, we should remember that one of the “Big Guys” could have a bad breakfast and decide to blow the entire world to smithereens.

I quoted from this Carl Sandburg poem in my last piece and the message bears repeating. In “Four Preludes on Playthings of the Wind,” written in the 1920 aftermath of World War I, the poet speaks of “… the greatest nation [;] nothing like us ever was” feeling so good about itself and ignoring the “rats and lizards” that had crept in over time until all that remains are “… the rats … and the lizards.” The greatest nation, like others in history, ceases to be because its people and leaders become corrupt, complacent and ignore the problems, then reason, as “Tomorrow” does in the poem: “My grandmother, Yesterday is gone. What of it? Let the dead be dead.”

Consider this: Today, not even the real nor the symbolic “rats and lizards” would remain.