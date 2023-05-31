Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

‘On each visit, I have wept. It is almost impossible to keep back the tears as you look across the rows of crosses and think about the boys under them who died that day. Even if you do not know anyone who died, the heart knows something the brain does not, and you weep. If you think the world is selfish and rotten go to the cemetery at Coleville overlooking Omaha Beach. See what one group of men did for another on D-Day, June 6, 1944.” — Andy Rooney “My War”

In the early morning hours of June 6, allied paratroopers night-dropped into the Norman countryside to capture and hold the bridges and causeways leading to the five-beach allied attack zone. The Germans designed the Normandy beaches and towns as a massive kill zone for any possible invasion. Many people on the battling sides knew a cross channel invasion was coming. It was just a matter of when.

General Eisenhower, managing the operation to invade France, made a crucial decision with the break in the weather a few hours earlier.

“OK, let’s go,” he said. The invasion was on. The greatest operation in world history began in those wee hours of the morning and continued a few hours later with thousands of men exiting landing craft on the shores of Normandy.

The British Prime Minister Winston Churchill tried to get some sleep. He looked at his wife and said, “There may be 25,000 casualties by tomorrow morning.” President Franklin Roosevelt, awakened at 3 a.m. in Washington, was made aware of the invasion’s commencement. He spent time the previous weekend composing a D-Day prayer to be printed in American papers. His words, based on the Episcopal Prayer Book, remain large and strong, now 79 years later. FDR read the prayer later in the afternoon to millions of people tuning into the radio. American citizens prayed with the American president in a moment of solemnity.

Roosevelt began, “Almighty God, our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity.”

By the time the president read his words, the allies clung to a foothold in Normandy thanks to the heroism and sacrifice of many. Canadians held one beach area, the British — two more, and the Americans managed to hold Utah and Omaha beaches. As the great war correspondent Ernie Pyle wrote days after, “It was the final, horrified acceptance of their (German prisoners) doom.”

Yet, as a toe-hold on a second front held, the allies lost nearly 10,000 casualties. FDR, in his prayer, informed Americans about what soldiers were experiencing, “Their road will be long and hard, for the enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces, success may not come with rushing speed, but we shall return again and again. — They fight to liberate. They fight to let justice arise. For these men are lately drawn from the ways of peace. They yearn for the end of battle, for their return to the haven of home.”

While Americans were listening to their president read his prayer, ferocious battles were taking place in French seaside towns and in the hedgerows behind them. On that day of days, as the president prepared to pray with the people, he remained calm as news of the losses in both men and material mounted. His steady hand helped to guide the country. He did what a wartime president might do; conferring with military advisors, making notes regarding casualties, and prepared his radio remarks.

In most cities across the country, churches and synagogues remained open during D-Day so individuals could worship and pray as the battle raged in France. FDR continued to bring peace and hope to Americans through his prayer by asking Americans to continue in prayer past the moment, and to redouble their contributions to the war efforts at home.

He knew families would be receiving death notices soon from the battles in Normandy. He acknowledged this in his words that afternoon, “They will be sore tried, by night and by day. Men’s souls will be shaken with the violence of war. Some will never return. Embrace these, Father, and receive them, thy heroic servants, into thy Kingdom.”

We look back and we know what happened. The D-Day landings paved the way for the liberation of Paris and tougher battles to come. There was a great cost in American and allied lives and in the days and months which followed. Franklin Roosevelt died 10 months after the invasion itself. The Second World War ended with the German and Japanese surrender, which followed months after his death.

D-Day was a long and arduous and costly day, and the days after would be so as well. FDR’s attentive prayer gave appropriate thoughts to the day and the heady days to follow. He prepared his prayer while the allies put the final touches on the mission.

When millions of Americans prayed with their president on the radio, they joined in a great communal moment in history. FDR accomplished what a leader should do, informing and preparing citizens for the fight ahead. We remember the prayer, but may forget the power in it and through it, and should remember how it inspired most of the nation.

There is a line in “America the Beautiful” about heroes proved in liberating strife. Such was on display during those early morning hours a long time ago. We often celebrate the success of D-Day, but forget the human cost and the families who lost loved ones during an important time in our history. May we never forget the cost, both at home and abroad. What the war correspondent Andy Rooney said is true.

In the Norman American Cemetery at Coleville, there are 9,386 graves. Many of the men who died on D-Day and after are buried there.