Demand soars for Ford's all-electric truck

Ford Motor Co. hit another milestone with its all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

The company has confirmed reaching 100,000 reservations since its global debut three weeks ago at world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

"We're super excited about the demand," Emma Bergg, Ford spokeswoman, told the Free Press on Thursday. "Reservations are getting added all the time."

The official order bank opens later this year, she said.

The automaker accepts $100 refundable reservations to place an order for the 2022 pickup truck that will be built in a new $700 million plant at the Rouge Complex.

Making online refundable reservation orders is part of a new protocol for carmakers. Ford did the same with its all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

Meanwhile, Ford is touting its ability to recruit top talent to develop the latest digital technology as the company increases its all-electric and hybrid vehicle options.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has said the company will use data and software expertise on a scale the industry hasn't seen. This is a key part of a strategy to offer digital services and subscription revenue that changes car sales from a one-time transaction process.

Industry analysts and the media have wondered whether the Ford team can find the talent it needs to lead a high-tech era.