Your kids will no longer depend on you the way they once did, but this means you can now have a relationship with them more akin to friendship. The more mature they become the more they'll appreciate you and their mom. And they'll still need plenty of help as they navigate the world of adulthood.

You and your wife can use this stage to behave like newlyweds again. Go out on more dates. Relearn what it's like to have free time. Most importantly, talk about the transition you're both going through, as you are in a perfect position to understand and support each other. The nest isn't totally empty as long as you've got each other. (Netflix doesn't hurt.)

Dear Annie: I am a 14-year-old girl. I have known "Mia" since the third grade, when we instantly became the best of friends. Unfortunately, things have not been great with us lately because Mia spends so much time on social media. She has been constantly "chatting" with different people, who are complete strangers, over the internet. She has even met up with some of these people in person. I am worried that she may be putting herself in danger. What is so sad is that she has a messed-up family, and nobody is supervising her when it comes to social media.